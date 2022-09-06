Nigeria bleeding from paucity of funds –Reps

The House of Representatives has said the country is bleeding due to a paucity of funds. The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Saidu Abdullahi made this declaration at a session with the Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) at the 2023- 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/ Fiscal Strategy Paper with ministries departments and agencies in Abuja. According to him, all agencies need to take the issues of government remittances more seriously.

He lamented that a lack of synchronisation in figures by the agencies in the oil sector is a huge problem. According to him, all the agencies brandish different figures and confuse the public. He said: “The conflict of figures has been a major challenge for Nigeria.

We are not seeing the synergy between the various agencies in the sector.” Abdullahi advised the agencies to synchronise the figures released to the public. The NMDPRA Executive Director, Abiodun Adeniji pleaded that the agency is relatively new and still trying to sort itself ou

