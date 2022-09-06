News Top Stories

Nigeria bleeding from paucity of funds –Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has said the country is bleeding due to a paucity of funds. The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Saidu Abdullahi made this declaration at a session with the Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) at the 2023- 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/ Fiscal Strategy Paper with ministries departments and agencies in Abuja. According to him, all agencies need to take the issues of government remittances more seriously.

He lamented that a lack of synchronisation in figures by the agencies in the oil sector is a huge problem. According to him, all the agencies brandish different figures and confuse the public. He said: “The conflict of figures has been a major challenge for Nigeria.

 

We are not seeing the synergy between the various agencies in the sector.” Abdullahi advised the agencies to synchronise the figures released to the public. The NMDPRA Executive Director, Abiodun Adeniji pleaded that the agency is relatively new and still trying to sort itself ou

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Following unrests in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely. New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October […]
News

Ohanaeze to IPOB: Reciting Biafra anthem in schools is open invitation for military invasion 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Wednesday cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on their proposed move to implement a ban on the Nigeria anthem across the South East and replace it with that of Biafra. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group warned IPOB that the vocalization of the Biafra anthem in primary […]
News

INEC mulls delineation of polling units

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to engage election stakeholders for the delineation of polling units in the country. The commission had been dogged with challenges of creating more polling units to ease congestion of polling units. Presently, there are 120,000 polling units in Nigeria, which INEC says is hindering access to polling units […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica