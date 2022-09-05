News

Nigeria bleeding from paucity of funds, Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has said the country is bleeding due to a paucity of funds.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Saidu Abdullahi made this declaration at a session with the Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper with ministries departments and agencies in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, all agencies need to take the issues of government remittances more seriously.

He lamented that a lack of synchronisation in figures by the agencies in the oil sector is a huge problem.

According to him, all the agencies brandish different figures and confuse the public.

He said: “The conflict of figures has been a major challenge for Nigeria. We are not seeing the synergy between the various agencies in the sector.”

Abdullahi advised the agencies to synchronise the figures released to the public.

The NMDPRA Executive Director, Abiodun Adeniji pleaded that the agency is relatively new and still trying to sort itself out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu most qualified to represent S’West in 2023, says Oluwo

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State traditional ruler, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the most competent and qualified to represent the South-West region in the contest for the nation’s top most post in the 2023 general election. He, however, urged the entire South-West region irrespective […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria collapsing under a retired general, inept APC – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has regretted that Nigeria is becoming ungovernable, and is sharing her sovereignty with terrorists. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said the country is collapsing under a retired general. Ayu, who spoke shortly after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Friday, said Nigeria […]
News

COVID-19 exposed rot in Nigerian health system –MDCAN

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, says COVID- 19 has exposed the rot in the Nigerian health care system. Ozoilo, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph, said although the problem in the health sector had lingered for years, it is not beyond redemption. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica