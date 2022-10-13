Nigeria braces for additional 258,000bpd oil production

The hope of Nigeria improving its crude oil supply to the global oil market has brightened as Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), yesterday announced that Forcados Oil Terminal would resume export operations by the end of October 2022. Findings revealed that SPDC was working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal. The Forcados asset is operated by the SPDC. It is a key oil terminal, which was stopped after a leak was found from a sub-sea hose at the terminal on July 17.

The SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement, also terminal reduced crude supply by 258,000 barrels bpd as a result of the closure of the facility. When it resumes crude export operations, it will increase Nigeria’s oil supply to the international crude market by 258,000 barrels bpd. Nigeria has consistently failed in meeting its crude supply quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement, said: “The Forcados Oil Terminal will resume export operations by the end of the month (October) when ongoing essential repairs will have been completed.

