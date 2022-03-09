Nigeria-Brazil: There is so much history, documentation to be done – Adebowale

Oludamola Adebowale is a cultural advocate, curator, researcher, chief priest at ASIRI Magazine and Senior Curator, Nigeria-Brazil Public History project. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience, his thoughts on history and culture, 1851 Agidingbi Chess Game app which he unveiled last year, and other issues

You are in the second year of your appointment as Senior Curator at the Nigeria-Brazil Public History project. How has it been so far?

It has been good. We have done quite a good body of works preserving the history, heritage and culture of the Afro-Brazilians in Lagos and Bahia. We plan to do more work, probably I should be having an exhibition or a documentary film before the year runs out. The contributions of the returnees and the Afro-Brazilians in the 1800s have not been efficiently documented or talked about in our history books. They practically re-developed the Lagos Island, and not to mention the beautiful and majestic form of Architecture they brought when they came back. There is so much history and documentation to be done. A lot of this mind-blowing history has never been exploited as much as they should.

Last year, you unveiled the 1851 Agidingbi Chess Game app, Nigeria’s first indigenous variant of the chess game based on the 1851 historical events in Lagos. It was supposed to have been unveiled and launched by December last year. What happened?

The idea of the 1851 Agidingbi Game came during one of the Lagos Book and Arts Festival in 2016 My big brother, Jahman asked me to if I could curate an exhibition for the festival and I decided to do something on Lagos History with focus on the 1851 Bombardment of Lagos. If you noticed, in all my exhibitions, I always have installations. I like experimental shows.

One of the installations I had then was a huge Chessboard depicting the 1851 bombardment of Lagos by the British Naval Forces, and it was quite a very eye-opening experience; it was quite a sight. It was that day that I felt I needed to create a chess game around this historical narrative. But all these things are being funded by me, so it took a lot of time. Moreover, COVID year was when we started working on the App – the design, the structure and so on.

So, last year we unveiled it to mark the 170th Anniversary of the Invasion, and we were supposed to launch last year but we couldn’t because of some technical hitches. I had to change my developer and get somebody who is more competent to work on it. And it was quite a lot of work; building app game is not easy, but we are almost done. Actually, they’ve just sent me a mail last week that they’ve loaded it on Apple Store, IOS and Android. We are waiting for approval and in the next few weeks the game will be launched.

The idea is to promote chess, and especially, promote Lagos history as well. The major drive for the app is to promote Lagos history. The year 1851 is a significant period or date in the history of Lagos and Nigeria. Lagos would later become a British crown colony in 1861 and that was the beginning of Colonial Administration in what would later become Nigeria.

You have curated various exhibitions – both physical and digital – including the one on Prof. Wole Soyinka. Tell us about your experience in all of these…

For me, curating exhibition is something I really love doing. It all started in 2018 during the African Drum Festival organized by the Ogun State government. My very senior Egbon and colleague, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo called me to come and assist with some issues with the social media strategy and what was going on then. I did my beat and we had a great time.

So, in 2019, I was at home when Mr Jahman Anikulapo called me, and asked me if I have received any call from Prof. Soyinka or Teju Kareem, I said no. He told me that they want me to curate an exhibition for the 2019 African Drum Festival.

It was not long before I got a call from Alhaji Teju Kareem and he explained to me what Prof. Soyinka wants me to do in terms of the exhibition. We had about a month and half to do that. I am a very organised person, so I know how to put things in perspective and how to create an experience out of everything. It was an exhibition that celebrated all the iconic sons and daughters of Ogun State.

It was a quite a big exhibition. So, it started from there. And after that I curated exhibitions for the British Council. It was like a virtual-reality exhibition when they celebrated their 75th anniversary in Nigeria. The exhibition was in Abuja.

Then I did for Ebenezer Obey, which I built a museum booth in his honour at the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Osiele, Ogun State. Then I also did one with Terra Kulture in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, titled ‘Cycles of Fashion’, which was featured on CNN, BBC and other platforms. I have also been curating the ‘Timeless Memories’ project to celebrate Prof Wole Soyinka for four years running now and last year we had a big one.

You are a researcher, cultural advocate, senior curator, and chief priest at ASIRI Magazine. Which of these came first?

I have had a little bit of all these things in me for a very long time, and I think, starting ASIRI Magazine in 2013 was like the foundation of everything. For me, it is like a step, one event leading to another. In starting ASIRI Magazine, we started with an illustration art, Comic Strip magazine, telling Nigerian history. We were able to do eight editions, and I think it was the fifth edition, the story of Iyaoba Idia of Benin that was translated by the Spanish and Russian Embassies here in Nigeria and it was shared in those countries.

Then it was also translated into Portuguese, French, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa. We did quite a lot of work. It was after that our eight editions that we went to getting deep into archival images, footages and proper research. And it has been one step to another, from that leading to me being a curator, being arts and culture writer for The Guardian Life, being a Senior Curator for the Nigeria-Brazil Public History Organisation. And you know, the amount of work you put into the art always lead you into something.

I remember when I was called in to work on an Anthology of Yoruba Deities project for the Goethe Institut, spearheaded by Toni Kan, Peju Akande and Jahman Anikulapo. As one of the Yoruba experts on the project I had the privilege of working with Chief Priest Yemi Elebuibon, Prof Wale Adeniran, Oloye Muriana Oyelami, me being the youngest on that team shows the importance of the work I bring into the field.

Imagine the amount of work I have put in for me to actually get an invitation to work on that. Also, being a researcher, a lot of my articles and papers have been cited by different platforms and portals in terms of analyzing critical situation when it comes to Yoruba and Nigerian history, when it comes to the issue of mother tongue language in Nigeria, even as far as the repatriation of the Benin bronze. My works have been cited in all of these topics or field.

So, it’s like you wearing a coat of many colours; I wear different caps.

Before you founded ASIRI Magazine what were you doing?

I was doing a lot; I was into entertainment, as a Public Relations (PR) manager Entertainment Journalist, Directing Fashion Photo Shoots etc… I worked with Koffi; I worked with Goldie; I worked with Owen Gee. I worked with a lot of people. One of my friends and I had a record label. Actually, I have been an entertainment journalist since I was in the university (OAU, Ile-ife) that was with Dynamix Magazine in 2006-2008 where I was the Editor of the Magazine. Before I started ASIRI Magazine I was working in an advertising agency based in Cape Town, South Africa. It is called ‘Instant Grass’. I was the Nigerian Country Manager. What we were doing then basically was around Trend, forecasting and Market analysis. We had a lot of account, from Guinness, Visa Card, Mr. Price, PEP Store, Jameson and others .One of the last project I worked on was Strategy for BBC in Nigeria, I think that was in 2015 and that was when the BBC was about breaking into the Nigeria Media Space. I also worked with two Agencies in London during that time. I was there for five years. I started working on ASIRI then.

After my contract expired with the agency, I was supposed to go to another Agency, but the need to start promoting Nigerian culture, history and heritage is more important than anything, so I left, and here I am. Why did you leave? I wanted to do more; I wanted more out of life. I wanted something that would leave an impact. I want people to know I came and I left something behind.

Tell us more about the ASIRI magazine…. It started nine years ago. ASIRI is going to be nine on May 23rd this year. The objective of ASIRI Magazine is to inform, educate and enlighten people about Nigerian history, culture and art. We started with an illustration magazine back then, and over the time we’ve been doing quite a lot. We did a lot of engagement in the first five years, in and outside Nigeria, exhibitions and so on.

We were on Radio Nigeria (Radio One 103.5 FM) in 2014, for six months with a programme titled ‘Roots by ASIRI’. We did quite a number of projects, illustration and education, offline and online. It took me two years to come up with the name and the logo identity, I needed something that has more essence into it and when I did, we kicked off work. Also, a lot of people don’t know that the word “ASIRI” means secret in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Tapa, Igala and five other languages, including Swahili.

