Nigeria, Brazil’s $1.1bn tractorisation project at crossroads

Plans by the Federal Government to import 10,000 tractors from Brazil have not yielded the expected result three years after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Development Bank of Brazil to fund the tractorisation project with a loan of $1.1 billion to make the equipment available to Nigerian farmers.

It was learnt that tractors, which are imported into the country as Complete Knock Down (CKD) or Semi-Knock Down (SKD) units for local assembly, attract zero duties and zero Value-Added Tax (VAT). Also, no duty or 7.5 per cent VAT is imposed on Fully Built (FB) units but used tractors are surcharged 35 per cent import duty and 7.5per cent VAT.

Findings revealed that the tractor assembly and supply programmes from Brazil had not taken off due to lack of funds, but government blamed the delay in the import on Coronavirus pandemic. New Telegraph’s findings also revealed that average farm tractor cost $78,062 in the global market. However, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had feared that lack of understanding of complex machine mechanism and latest technology by tractor operators in the agricultural sector could lead to a major setback in sector, noting that there was dearth of skilled tractor operators across the country.

The ministry’s Southwest Zonal Director, Mrs. Oguntuyi- Abimbola Folashade, at training programme for 50 tractor operators in the Southwest region, stressed the need for more skilled operators, saying that the country had adopted modern technology to grow the agro-economy of the nation. She said: “There aren’t enough skilled and certified operators in the market to meet increasing demand for professionals to man, manage, and maintain machineries, and equipment for our advancement towards increasing yields on our farms as we adopt technology in our agricultural practices.” Also, the ministry’s Principal Agric Engineer, Engr Micheal Nuyero, noted that small scale imfarmers would benefit from the tractors being expected from Brazil.

Nuyero said that the 10,000 tractors from Brasil was part of the tractorisation projects meant to increase the tractor density of the country. According to him, “going across the country, you will understand that mechanisation is not fully employed based on lack of equipment which has triggered the intervention of the Federal Government to ensure the tractors are on ground for the farmers.

“The Agro equipment Enterprise comprising of the Federal Government, private sectors and the entrepreneurs required the farmers to contribute 40 per cent of the total cost and the remain sixty per cent will be paid as a loan.” Meanwhile, the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade explained that in 2020, United States exported $6.59million tractors to Nigeria, while Indian supplied $10.17million. Other tractor exporters to the country in the period are China with a share of $45 million; Germany, $39 million; Brazil, $18.9 million; United Kingdom, $6.13 million; Korea, $5.19 million;Pakistan, $2.21 million; Turkey, $1.18 million and Netherlands, $1.08 million. It would be recalled that the World Bank in its report had said that there were less than 50,000 tractors in the country, far short of the estimated 81,000 tractors that were needed to satisfy farmers demand.

The bank’s report revealed that only 1,000 tractors were imported into the country annually, while 500 of the imports were not used for mechanise farming. It explained: “The total annual demand for tractors in Nigeria is about 81,000 tractors, including about 1,000 imported tractors. In order to attain the mechanisation level recommended by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), about 100,000 tractors are needed annually. “Nigeria would have to increase the number of tractors by about 25 times to a projected number of 1.13million tractors in line with the estimates given by the National Policy of Agriculture and Mechanisation Development (NPAMD).” Also, the World Bank report added that several factors had been linked to the high rate of tractors breakdowns in the country, saying that poor management systems, inadequate knowledge of tractor ownership costs and lack of funds to enable prompt repairs and maintenance services were the challenges.

