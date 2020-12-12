Top Stories

Nigeria breaks record with 796 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria broke a new record on its daily count of coronavirus infections on Friday, with 796 new cases recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Friday’s figure is the highest daily count so far since the virus was first confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for December 11, 2020.
The development comes almost six months after the country recorded its previous highest count — Nigeria recorded 790 positive samples on July 1.
According to the breakdown by the NCDC, FCT recorded the most cases with 258 new infections, followed by Lagos with 248, and Kaduna with 117.
In spite of the breakthrough in vaccine production worldwide, the new daily record comes amid concerns of a second wave of infections, as predicted by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
However, despite the record number of cases, no new death was confirmed on Friday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,190.
Meanwhile, the daily count of recoveries increased slightly with 248 patients discharged on Friday, increasing the total to 65,722.
A total of 72,140 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed across the country.
BREAKDOWN
796 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-258
Lagos-248
Kaduna-117
Katsina-52
Ogun-27
Kwara-23
Gombe-22
Adamawa-17
Plateau-15
Kano-6
Rivers-2
Ondo-2
Ekiti-2
Nasarawa-2
Sokoto-2
Taraba-1
*72,140 confirmed
65,722 discharged
1,190 deaths

