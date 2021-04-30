News Top Stories

Nigeria burning, falling apart, Ekweremadu warns

…says the situation still redeemable

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has, again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property. Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, though frightening, was still redeemable. According to a press statement signed by Uche Anichukwu, the Media Assistant to the lawmaker, he expressed these positions at the 10th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Umuahia themed, “Let us Rebuild and End this Reproach”.

Delivering the Synod lecture, entitled, “The Role of the Christian Politician in Nation-building”, the Senator, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Hon. Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said that the country was at crossroads and it was high time leaders urgently rescued the nation.

“Nigeria is burning, literally and figuratively. Put even more appropriately, we are at that juncture where we must rebuild or risk perishing. But God forbids that we perish”. Senator Ekweremadu regretted that reports of bloodletting, mass killing, and kidnap for ransom had become the daily realities of Nigerians, adding that hunger was on the increase because insecurity had dislodged Nigerians from their legitimate businesses and farms. He added: “The country is as divided and disjointed as never in our history. Ethno- religious conflagrations and killings at the slightest provocations have become a norm rather than an exception.

“Agitations fuelled by palpable social and political injustice pervade the land, as many parts now want out of the union than be slaves and second class citizens in a place that is supposed to be their fatherland. The lawmaker, however, said the situation was not irredeemable, urging the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to decentralise the policing system and seek help from more experienced and resourced nations. Meanwhile, in his charge, the Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi, called on the Christian faithful and all Nigerians to join hands to rebuild the nation through prayers and good work.

