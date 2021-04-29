Nigeria burning, falling apart – Ekweremadu warns

*Says the situation still redeemable

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property.

Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, though frightening, was still redeemable.

According to a press statement signed by Uche Anichukwu, the Media Assistant to the lawmaker, he expressed these positions at the 10th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Umuahia themed “Let us Rebuild and End this Reproach”.

Delivering the Synod lecture entitled “The Role of the Christian Politician in Nation-building”, the Senator, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Hon. Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said that the country was at crossroads and it was high time leaders urgently rescued the nation.

“Nigeria is burning, literally and figuratively. Put even more appropriately, we are at that juncture where we must rebuild or risk perishing. But God forbids that we perish,” he said.

