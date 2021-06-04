Nigeria, Cameroon comes live on GOtv

GOtv Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian vs Cameroon friendly match will be available to GOtv customers on the Max and Jolli packages. The match which is scheduled for Friday, June 4 will be airing live on a special pop-up channel, SuperSport Nigeria Pop-Up (GOtv channel 35) at 7:30pm. The Nigeria versus Cameroon friendly match was organised to help the Super Eagles men stay in topshapeaheadof theSeptember World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. To ensure customers get to experience this match, GOtv has dedicated a special pop-up channel which will launch on Friday, 4th June at 6:20pm and close on Saturday, June 5th at 7:15pm.

