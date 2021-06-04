Nigeria, Cameroon comes live on GOtv

GOtv Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian vs Cameroon friendly match will be available to GOtv customers on the Max and Jolli packages. The match which is scheduled for Friday, June 4 will be airing live on a special pop-up channel, SuperSport Nigeria Pop-Up (GOtv channel 35) at 7:30pm. The Nigeria versus Cameroon friendly match was organised to help the Super Eagles men stay in topshapeaheadof theSeptember World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. To ensure customers get to experience this match, GOtv has dedicated a special pop-up channel which will launch on Friday, 4th June at 6:20pm and close on Saturday, June 5th at 7:15pm.
Related Articles
Chelsea keeper, Mendy, injured on Senegal duty
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea after injuring his thigh while training with Senegal. Mendy, 28, joined the Blues on a five-year deal last month and kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, reports the BBC. He injured his right thigh in training on Wednesday and has been sent back to London […]
Report: Ozil finally agrees deal to leave Arsenal
Mesut Ozil has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Fenerbahce and will leave Arsenal imminently, A Spor reports. In the past days, there have been meetings between the President of Fenerbahce, Emre Belozoglu and Ozil. The German playmaker is said to be very keen on a return to Turkey. Ozil has chosen Fenerbahce despite interest […]
Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League
Manchester United suffered a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they were humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, […]
