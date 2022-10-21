Business

Nigeria, Cameroon to join Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana cocoa initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria and Cameroon have expressed interest in joining the alliance for economic relations on cocoa between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana; the two-leading cocoa-producing countries in the world. The two West African countries believe joining the initiative will enhance the effort of the alliance to deliver a better price and remuneration for cocoa farmers. The initiative was set up following a declaration by the Presidents of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to harmonise the cocoa trading strategies of the two countries to improve the incomes of cocoa farmers in the two countries in the wake of persistently low cocoa prices on the world market. The initiative has so far instituted the Living Income Differential (LID), the component of the cocoa trading mechanism operated by the two producer countries, which ensures that every tonne of cocoa beans sold attracts an extra $400.00 which is paid to farmers. The two countries joining Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire will create an alliance of countries, whose total cocoa production constitutes 75 per cent of the world’s supply.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

OPEC confirms Nigeria’s 1.4m daily output quota claim

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has confirmed the claim by Nigeria that it had reduced its quota in accordance to the cartel’s directive.   For the first time in many years, the group also confirmed Nigeria’s ability to cut its output from 1.7 million barrels per day, mb/d in May to 1.4mb/d in […]
Business

MTN moves to bridge urban-rural connectivity gap

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In its bid to bridge the connectivity gap between urban and rural areas, the largest telecommunications by subscriber number in Nigeria, MTN, said it would be extending telecommunications coverage to millions of Nigerians living in underserved and unserved communities nationwide through its rural telephony programme. While noting that over 20 million Nigerians live in areas […]
Business

Union Bank honours outgoing CEO, Emuwa

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc took to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s platform to honour its outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, and introduced the incoming CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, to the capital market at a digital closing gong ceremony on Monday. Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica