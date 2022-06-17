‘Nigeria can be better prepared for emergencies like Covid-19’

The communique of a conference by Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has highlighted steps Nigeria can take to be better prepared for such issues as the Covid-19 pandemic in future. The centre’s 2022 International Biennial Conference held at OAU’s African Centre of Excellence in ICT-Driven Knowledge Park held recently and was declared open by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, with the theme: “Gender Equality and Pandemics: Rethinking National, Regional and International Growth and Development Pathways.” Featuring over 50 oral abstract presentations and 5 roundtable and symposium sessions attended via both virtual and in-person, the conference “identified that the prevalence of intimate and non-intimate gender-based violence (GBV) is still high and includes but is not limited to rape, assault, harassment, and femicide,” with the COVID-19 pandemic said to have thrown up points in the socio-economic structure of Nigeria.

According to the communique, COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures to control the pandemic was an exacerbating factor for GBV. “Institutions, State and non-State actors were poorly prepared to handle GBV during the pandemic. Conference participants identified that while there is a growing recognition of the need for countries to include GBV prevention and management in emergency response plans, there is a more urgent need to institute intervention that mitigates the sociocultural and religious ideations, beliefs and attitudes sustaining GBV.

These interventions need to encompass academic, traditional, religious, and security measures,” it stated. Going further, the communique reads: “The conference recognised marginalized groups, including women in their diversity, were worse affected by the pandemic. Many faced financial, social and economic insecurities. People with disabilities are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and yet, had limited access to health, transportation and finance support services. Access of vulnerable populations of women to government support like the Conditional Cash Transfer programme and the COVID-19 palliatives offered by the government of Nigeria, was poor.

Conference participants identified the need for communities to be involved in identifying members in need of support services, and for researchers to develop evidence driven inclusive pathways for reaching hard to reach vulnerable populations with palliative measures during health.” With inequality in accessing services also reported to have been further entrenched during the pandemic, the communique noted that access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene and healthcare for many was tough while the pandemic lasted, with women and girls having to handle increased pressure to provide diverse household needs despite the challenges and dangers the pandemic posed. In terms of recommendations, intervention at the individual, household, community, and societal levels were noted for gender-based violence, dissemination of information on prevention and control measures encouraged along with collaboration of societal institutions towards institution of speedy legal measures and training of health workers to identify cases and institute prevention measures. Other measures include addressing palliative care needs during country emergency responses, engaging community groups to reach out to community members during crisis, improved access to public health facilities, services and infrastructures for all and institution of measures to address stereotyping and stigmatization.

