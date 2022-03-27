Nigeria can become a nation of greener pastures if there is security – Femi Aguda

Serial entrepreneur and American-based real estate professional and investor, Femi Aguda have called on Nigerians and the political class to work together to stop insecurity.

He explained that Nigeria can become a country where other immigrants will flock to in search of greener pasture if there is adequate security.

Femi Aguda, whose full name is, Aguda Olufemi Michael, made the point while speaking about the state of killings in Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to work in one accord to put an end to the insecurity problem presently ravaging the country.

In his words he said: “Nigeria can become a country where others will flock to in search of greener pasture, but there must be security of life and property to attract global investors.”

Femi Aguda also revealed that Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is his business role model.

Disclosing the rationale of his choice of role model, the CEO of Chicago-based Block 22 Realty LLC said succinctly: “He shows me that it is possible!”

The engineer-turned-businessman reinforced his point with his experience.

“I started in America in 2016 as an intern in a real estate company. A year later, I had my license and founded Block 22 Realty LLC, a real estate brokerage firm in Chicago, which is thriving,” he said.

According to him, there are millions of Aliko Dangote in the making.

“But they can only reach their potential if the country is calm and peaceful. The number of young people leaving the country in the past few years is an indication that the insecurity problem is becoming unbearable to the future entrepreneurs,” he noted.

Femi Aguda further pointed out that Nigerians are blessed with an entrepreneurship mentality.

“The country has a long history of self-made people who worked their ways from poverty to prosperity. And these values are what help Nigerians in the diaspora to make a success of their lives,” he stated.

The real estate investor also called on the Nigerian government to formulate and implement progressive economic policies that will aid the rapid development of the country and help secure the future of Nigerian youths.

“With the right economic policies, youths will drive the rapid development of the Nigerian economy,” Femi Aguda said.

