Sports

Nigeria can dislodge Senegal as Africa’s best with solid administration, says ex-Eagles defender

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

A former Super Eagles defender Abiodun Obafemi has said Nigeria could surpass Senegal as the best footballing nation in Africa if the country could deepen its administrative structures. Senegal confirms its status as the topmost country in African football as the nation is the holder of the African Cup of Nations, African Nations Championships, and African Beach Soccer titles.

However, Obafemi, who was in the team that won the gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, insisted that Nigeria has the potential to post similar success but there has to be deliberate and robust action towards developing the game in the country. He said the exploits of the country’s players in Europe are a testimony to the abundance of talent in Nigeria.

“Honestly we are not under pressure, our status remains. Even when we are not doing well; unable to build a solid national team, nobody will argue against our quality. “The stars are there for all to see; we are talking about a country blessed with quality players. “

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League fallout: Riots erupt in Paris after PSG lose

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rioting erupted in Paris Sundaybnight following the city’s biggest football club losing the European Cup final. Tear gas and baton charges were used by French police on thousands of Paris Saint Germain football fans following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game, reports the mailonline.co.uk. Despite France’s capital being a […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton cruise past Magpies, Son sinks Saints with 4 goals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neal Maupay scored twice as Brighton cruised to a comfortable Premier League victory over an under par Newcastle at St James’ Park. It was a superb all-round showing from the Seagulls and the perfect response to losing their opening game to Chelsea. French forward Maupay was the early beneficiary as Graham Potters’ side took […]
Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November. The bout was originally set for next month. But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “Changing the […]

Leave a Reply

