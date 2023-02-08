Nigeria can dislodge Senegal as Africa’s best with solid administration, says ex-Eagles defender

A former Super Eagles defender Abiodun Obafemi has said Nigeria could surpass Senegal as the best footballing nation in Africa if the country could deepen its administrative structures. Senegal confirms its status as the topmost country in African football as the nation is the holder of the African Cup of Nations, African Nations Championships, and African Beach Soccer titles.

However, Obafemi, who was in the team that won the gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, insisted that Nigeria has the potential to post similar success but there has to be deliberate and robust action towards developing the game in the country. He said the exploits of the country’s players in Europe are a testimony to the abundance of talent in Nigeria.

“Honestly we are not under pressure, our status remains. Even when we are not doing well; unable to build a solid national team, nobody will argue against our quality. “The stars are there for all to see; we are talking about a country blessed with quality players. “

