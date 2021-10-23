Nigeria can only move forward when foundational problems are addressed –Salvador

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader of the Conscience Forum group of the party in Lagos, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has taken to task Nigerians who call themselves professional politicians. Salvador, who spoke with Oladipupo Awojobi in an interview, also commended the National Assembly for amending the Electoral Act to accommodate e-transmission of election results. Excerpts…

How will you describe the last state congresses of the APC?

It is a welcome development and I have to congratulate the national for doing it across the nation. It is division of labour, national has done their own. If any state cannot manage its own, you don’t blame the national for that. Some states, especially Lagos, are behaving as if members are not important; I don’t know what is called a political party then if members are not important.

In what way sir?

When my group, Conscience Forum, with over 300,000members were not allowed into the process, what do you say to that. How many political parties have that kind of membership? We have been writing letters, they allowed us to do parallel congresses at the ward and local government levels, even at the state level. If we were not allowed, how could national have sold forms to us directly? We bought forms in large quantity for the ward and local government congresses. The Tunde Balogun- led exco had their candidates ready, they wrote their list and sent to Abuja. This is what they have been doing since inception. We are major players in politics, you don’t do that to us. Don’t say that one or this one is not important. We will show you what we can do. Unluckily for them, they have four major groups that are not happy and that are doing the same thing.

But officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were not at your own congress… Don’t tell me that. What do you mean, people were there?

Members were there and you are talking of legitimacy. It is a stupid thing for people to say. When somebody is doing the wrong thing, you are saying they have done what should be done all because INEC officials were there. It doesn’t even matter if INEC officials were there or not. Are you telling me that the people that were there were not Nigerians or Lagosians? Were they not members of the APC, are you saying that they don’t have the right to do what others are doing or they should go home and commit suicide? Rather than doing something like that, we felt we should do our own.

As we are moving towards 2023, there are calls for power shift to the South; do you think this is important?

Let them do the right thing before we talk of the next president or where he should come from.

What should the government do now to move the country forward?

I can see the body language of the President, transparency in democracy, and transparency in electioneering process. If Mr. President can succeed in doing electronic transmission of results, he would get the nod of Nigerians because with that we would have removed the mandate of the people from being bought. They don’t need to talk to you again and they will stop spending money to buy votes.

A lot of people are saying that the political class has failed the people after 21 years of democracy in the areas of economy and security, do you agree with them?

Where is the foundation, we have ugly and wobbling foundation, you are talking about a good system. You have to get the foundation working first before you start talking about that.

But some people are saying that our constitution should be amended and that we have not implemented the report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference, what is your view on this?

They are just talking, they are rabble rousers. How many constitutional conferences have we had under this democracy? After sitting down in the 2014 Constitutional Conference with many resolutions with the reports not implemented, what do you want me to say? I am not ready to start talking about that. Will members of the public support its non-implementation. No matter the position Almighty puts you, accept it with satisfaction.

You were once in a public office and you are still relevant, what is your advice to others, who say they are professionals in politics? If anyone says he is a professional in politics, he is a thief. If you say you are a professional, what is your profession?

I studied Political Science up to MSc level. You can never see me say that; politics has to do with the interest of your people not your pocket. When somebody says my profession is politics, he is a thief. Somebody came to me that he wanted to go into the House of Assembly and that within four years he would build two houses, and I wondered how much his salary would be. The society has turned to nonsensical thing because they don’t get their mandates through the people; it is through ballot box snatching, rigging and thumb printing. You can see someone thumb printing 500 ballot papers and they would give him N5,000 to spoil millions of lives. They don’t know the meaning of what they are doing, some politicians too don’t know because all that they are after is to get what they want. That is how they look at it.

What do you want to tell your followers in Conscience Forum?

Every day we have meetings, and we talk to them. I am grooming a new breed of politicians. I am a businessman, I travel out of the country regularly, I am too busy. I work to bed and wake up working. I get a lot of messages and attend to them right from my bed. Some politicians don’t have jobs, I only give 20% of my time to politics, the remaining 80% is for my full time job.

