News

Nigeria can overcome her challenges, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said a new Nigeria free of past, current challenges was achievable. Buhari was represented by Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo at the global virtual launch of Imagine Nigeria, a Federal Government initiative implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “It is a process of reflection and discussion by all Nigerians, especially young Nigerians on what the future of our country should look like.

“Imagine Nigeria hopes to stimulate interest and attention around issues of innovation, green economy, trust, leadership and framing a more positive national narrative.” The initiative is “a bold, unblinkered, exploration of the great possibilities of our nation,” he observed. He added that: “Perhaps one of the silver linings in the dark clouds of COVID-19 was the opportunity it gave us to reflect on a future for our nation and world, seeing how massive public health and economic challenges could so easily upend global dynamics. For Nigeria, the context is even more nuanced.” The Vice President then spoke on the content of the work done by the Imagine Nigeria project team, noting that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN amends GSI to boost banks’ loan recovery efforts

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that financial institutions in the country can now continue to use the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) for as long as they require the platform to recover loans from individuals who willfully fail to pay their debts. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank […]
News

Kalu mourns passage of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III as a huge loss to the country.   Describing the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to […]
News

Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake, Dickson, on Saturday clinched the automatic nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.   The Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Dickson as the validly nominated candidate for the Senatorial contest having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica