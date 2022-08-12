Nigeria can overcome her challenges, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said a new Nigeria free of past, current challenges was achievable. Buhari was represented by Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo at the global virtual launch of Imagine Nigeria, a Federal Government initiative implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “It is a process of reflection and discussion by all Nigerians, especially young Nigerians on what the future of our country should look like.

“Imagine Nigeria hopes to stimulate interest and attention around issues of innovation, green economy, trust, leadership and framing a more positive national narrative.” The initiative is “a bold, unblinkered, exploration of the great possibilities of our nation,” he observed. He added that: “Perhaps one of the silver linings in the dark clouds of COVID-19 was the opportunity it gave us to reflect on a future for our nation and world, seeing how massive public health and economic challenges could so easily upend global dynamics. For Nigeria, the context is even more nuanced.” The Vice President then spoke on the content of the work done by the Imagine Nigeria project team, noting that.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...