Business

Nigeria can realise $29bn from blockchain technology –LCCI

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, has urged Nigerians in the private and public sectors to adopt blockchain innovations to drive business, regulatory and governance processes. Indeed, she said blockchain could potentially contribute up to $29 billion to Nigeria’s GDP (gross domestic product) by 2030, according to Chainalysis (the blockchain data platform), which rated Nigeriabeing the 8th highest crypto adoption in the world. Mabogunje, who gave the advice at a webinar with the theme: “Unlocking the Opportunities of BlockChain Technology,” held recently in Lagos, noted that the webinar was organised to deepen awareness of stakeholders about the noticeable benefits of adoption of blockchain innovations.

Mabogunje said: “Nigeria’s participation in the blockchain technology global market, especially in cryptocurrencies, has been recognised. “According to Chainalysis (the blockchain data platform), Nigeria has the 8th highest crypto adoption in the world and generally, blockchain could potentially contribute up to $29 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030. “Unlocking these inherent potentials, requires a level-playing field for all participants in both private and public sectors by eliminating entry barriers.

“This does not, however, imply total liberalisation or allowing self-rule to regulate the Nigeria blockchain ecosystem.” She also explained that the proposed digital currency, e- Naira, built on blockchain, would create employment for the teeming youth, financial inclusion, faster and safer digital transactions, and reduced transaction risks. She advised that regulation of blockchain should be dynamic, robust, responsive, globally competitive and fit for the Nigerian context.

“This will give fillip to the tech savvy youth to innovate, spur confidence of tech investors, and attract significant investments in the blockchain ecosystem,” she added. The Chief Executive Officer, Appzone Switch, Mr Uche Elendu, said that blockchain provided trust without human intermediaries, and auto execute contracts transparently. Elendu cited the features of blockchain to include enhanced security, data immutability, transparency, privacy; and allowed peer to peer transactions without intermediary. He solicited for massive stakeholder education and sensitisation, and the creation of platforms for traditional veterans to collaborate with tech entrepreneurs to unlock the value in the technology. “Blockchain has governance and regulatory framework which ensures that security audits would be done on smart contracts to verify that their logic is in line with rules of business network. “It is safe and secured, and is one of the biggest opportunities we can think of in the next decades. “The proper implementation of blockchain technology would enable the cashless economy that the country has been trying to achieve,” Elendu said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sigma Pensions launches non-interest RSA Fund VI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sigma Pensions has become the first Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the country to launch the Non-Interest Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Fund VI. The non-interest fund, which is Fund VI under the multi-fund structure created by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), is targeted at customers who choose to have their pension contributions invested in non-interest […]
Business

Lawmakers, ITF parley on constituents’ capacity building

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, said the House would leverage on the opportunities offered by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to build the capacity of staff and constituents. Onobun stated this when he received a delegation of management of Benin branch of the Industrial Training Fund, who were […]
Business

Stocks: Weekly transactions post 2.53% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Activities on the stock market at the weekend halted weekly gains on continued profit-taking as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.53 per cent to close the week at 34,250.74 and N17.902 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.   A total turnover of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica