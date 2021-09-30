Nigeria can realise $29bn from blockchain technology –LCCI

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, has urged Nigerians in the private and public sectors to adopt blockchain innovations to drive business, regulatory and governance processes. Indeed, she said blockchain could potentially contribute up to $29 billion to Nigeria’s GDP (gross domestic product) by 2030, according to Chainalysis (the blockchain data platform), which rated Nigeriabeing the 8th highest crypto adoption in the world. Mabogunje, who gave the advice at a webinar with the theme: “Unlocking the Opportunities of BlockChain Technology,” held recently in Lagos, noted that the webinar was organised to deepen awareness of stakeholders about the noticeable benefits of adoption of blockchain innovations.

Mabogunje said: “Nigeria’s participation in the blockchain technology global market, especially in cryptocurrencies, has been recognised. “According to Chainalysis (the blockchain data platform), Nigeria has the 8th highest crypto adoption in the world and generally, blockchain could potentially contribute up to $29 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030. “Unlocking these inherent potentials, requires a level-playing field for all participants in both private and public sectors by eliminating entry barriers.

“This does not, however, imply total liberalisation or allowing self-rule to regulate the Nigeria blockchain ecosystem.” She also explained that the proposed digital currency, e- Naira, built on blockchain, would create employment for the teeming youth, financial inclusion, faster and safer digital transactions, and reduced transaction risks. She advised that regulation of blockchain should be dynamic, robust, responsive, globally competitive and fit for the Nigerian context.

“This will give fillip to the tech savvy youth to innovate, spur confidence of tech investors, and attract significant investments in the blockchain ecosystem,” she added. The Chief Executive Officer, Appzone Switch, Mr Uche Elendu, said that blockchain provided trust without human intermediaries, and auto execute contracts transparently. Elendu cited the features of blockchain to include enhanced security, data immutability, transparency, privacy; and allowed peer to peer transactions without intermediary. He solicited for massive stakeholder education and sensitisation, and the creation of platforms for traditional veterans to collaborate with tech entrepreneurs to unlock the value in the technology. “Blockchain has governance and regulatory framework which ensures that security audits would be done on smart contracts to verify that their logic is in line with rules of business network. “It is safe and secured, and is one of the biggest opportunities we can think of in the next decades. “The proper implementation of blockchain technology would enable the cashless economy that the country has been trying to achieve,” Elendu said.

