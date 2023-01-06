‘Nigeria can record huge earnings, create jobs from avocado’

Sequel to Federal Government’s drive non-oil export for more revenue earnings this year, the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) has disclosed that the product can generate billions of naira and also create 35,000 jobs by 2027. The Convener, Gogreen Africa Impact Initiative and Co-patron of Avocado Society of Nigeria, with former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Amb. Adeniyi Sola Bunmi, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that it was time for the Federal Government to shift attention to variety of avocado in a bid to not only catalyse the country’s agricultural sector, but to earn the much needed revenue from the commodity to boost revenue for the country. Bunmi, who expressed concern over the lack of interest on the part of government in mobilising workforce towards revenue generation from hass avocado.

He said: “If only the govern-ment of Nigeria can show an interest in investing in the development of the avocado industry, it has the potential to generate thousands of jobs for the masses, provide a reliable source of income for farmers and help protect the environment in the long run. The future of hass avocado in Nigeria looks promising.” According to him, the hass variety of avocado is a nutrient- rich fruit that is full of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Indeed, he noted that hass avocado was very easy to cultivate. Speaking further, the Avocado Society of Nigeria copatron pointed out that only two years ago, there was a movement led by him (Ambassador Adeniyi Sola Bunmi), the Convener, Gogreen Africa Impact Initiative, which led to the birth of the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN), patroned by the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bunmi said: “I see this variety of avocado already thriving in Nigeria, and I am happy I could make this a reality despite the high level of challenges we encountered in the cultivation journey, part of which is importing viable seedlings from countries like Mexico and Kenya. “However, we hope to make use of advanced farming techniques in future cultivation. “In addition, the good thing about this avocado industry is that Nigeria can generate billions of naira as revenue earnings for our Gross Domestic Product and also creates 35,000 jobs by 2027 for Nigerian teeming youths.”

He explained that the prevalence of avocado in Nigeria was still in the budding mode. Though, the local variety can be found in local markets all over the country, only big malls and supermarkets can boast of the hass variety. He stated that there was high expectation that the hass avocado–one of the most popular varieties of the avocado fruit – would play a key role in Nigeria’s future. According to him, the hass avocado is a great source of dietary fibre, which is necessary for keeping a healthy intestinal tract and helps with weight loss and management. It is also a good source of heart-healthy mono-and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can help reduce cholesterol levels.

“Nigeria is experiencing rapid economic growth, which is a key factor driving the increasing demand for avocados. In addition, a growing number of Nigerian farmers, especially members of the Avocado Society of Nigeria have started cultivating hass avocados due to its higher price tag and higher yields.

