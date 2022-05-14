News

Nigeria can’t add religious intolerance to its many problems – Anyim

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has condemned the murder of Deborah, saying that Nigeria can’t afford to add religious intolerance to its many problems. He disclosed this in a statement he personally signed, decrying the killing as cruel, illegal, callous and inhuman. Anyim said that there is no place in a modern democracy such as Nigeria for jungle justice and killing of human beings. “Miss Deborah Yakubu deserved to have been put through the full process of the law which has adequate punishment for all offences including the one she was accused of.

We cannot afford now to add religious intolerance to the plethora of problems bedevilling our country. “I therefore urged security agencies to carry out thorough investigation into this ugly incident with a view to bringing those responsible for the unlawful murder of a promising Nigerian to justice as soon as possible.

“I condole with the immediate family and friends of late Miss Deborah Yakubu over this painful death and irreplaceable loss. “I pray that God Almighty, in His infinite mercy, grants the soul of Miss Deborah Yakubu a peaceful repose and to those she left behind, the strength and courage to bear the loss.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court strikes out suit challenging Atiku’s Nigerian citizenship

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A federal high court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit challenging the Nigerian citizenship of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, struck out the suit instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa, challenging the Nigerian citizenship Abubakar.   The court held that the non-governmental organisation (NGO) […]
News

2023: Science, Tech Minister, Onu, joins presidential race

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Friday, declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidential aspirant, who made a public declaration at the Nicon Hilton Hotel in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country, was […]
News Top Stories

Buhari pledges 50% budgetary increase in two years

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by “50% over the next two years”.   In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a document titled, Heads of State Call to Action on Education Financing Ahead of the Global Education Summit signed as a form of commitment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica