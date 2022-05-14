Nigeria can’t add religious intolerance to its many problems – Anyim

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has condemned the murder of Deborah, saying that Nigeria can’t afford to add religious intolerance to its many problems. He disclosed this in a statement he personally signed, decrying the killing as cruel, illegal, callous and inhuman. Anyim said that there is no place in a modern democracy such as Nigeria for jungle justice and killing of human beings. “Miss Deborah Yakubu deserved to have been put through the full process of the law which has adequate punishment for all offences including the one she was accused of.

We cannot afford now to add religious intolerance to the plethora of problems bedevilling our country. “I therefore urged security agencies to carry out thorough investigation into this ugly incident with a view to bringing those responsible for the unlawful murder of a promising Nigerian to justice as soon as possible.

“I condole with the immediate family and friends of late Miss Deborah Yakubu over this painful death and irreplaceable loss. “I pray that God Almighty, in His infinite mercy, grants the soul of Miss Deborah Yakubu a peaceful repose and to those she left behind, the strength and courage to bear the loss.’’

