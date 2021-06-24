News

Nigeria can’t afford crisis in South-South – Akpabio

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria could not afford a crisis in the South-South eo-political zone, particularly in the Niger Delta region, as currently being witnessed the South-East. The Minister, who disclosed that the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be ready by the end of July, said this while responding to questions on why he recently engaged stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. Addressing newsmen after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Tuesday evening at the Presidential Villa, Akpabio debunked insinuations that the government was under pressure from the militants to constitute the NDDC board. While explaining the reason for his recent engagement with stakeholders in the region, the Minister said: “Everything is politics, whether it is development or composition. Nobody has put me under pressure to reconstitute the board. I can sponsor any group of people to make a statement but the major thing is peace in the region. “The region is very critical to the economy of the country. So, when I made the move I made to go and talk to stakeholders, it was for the purpose of boosting the economy of the nation and also we cannot afford for the South-South region, particularly the Niger Delta region to go into a crisis.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Achievers Varsity to construct runway for its College of Aeronautics, Aviation Technology

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Educ (pix:Achievers University) Achievers University, Owo, has revealed that it is planning to construct a 1.5 kilometre runway as part of its commitment to establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology at the university. The move according to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje will position the citadel of learning as the […]
News

Rivers Assembly approves N18bn loan for Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday approved N18 billion loans for Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration following a letter to the House requesting for the loans which will be obtained from Access Bank Plc.   The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi Owaji-Ibani yesterday during plenary on the floor of the House read the […]
News

Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector.   Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica