Nigeria can’t afford crisis in South-South – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria could not afford a crisis in the South-South eo-political zone, particularly in the Niger Delta region, as currently being witnessed the South-East. The Minister, who disclosed that the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be ready by the end of July, said this while responding to questions on why he recently engaged stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. Addressing newsmen after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Tuesday evening at the Presidential Villa, Akpabio debunked insinuations that the government was under pressure from the militants to constitute the NDDC board. While explaining the reason for his recent engagement with stakeholders in the region, the Minister said: “Everything is politics, whether it is development or composition. Nobody has put me under pressure to reconstitute the board. I can sponsor any group of people to make a statement but the major thing is peace in the region. “The region is very critical to the economy of the country. So, when I made the move I made to go and talk to stakeholders, it was for the purpose of boosting the economy of the nation and also we cannot afford for the South-South region, particularly the Niger Delta region to go into a crisis.”

