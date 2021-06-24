Nigeria can’t afford crisis in South-South – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria could not afford a crisis in the South-South eo-political zone, particularly in the Niger Delta region, as currently being witnessed the South-East. The Minister, who disclosed that the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be ready by the end of July, said this while responding to questions on why he recently engaged stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. Addressing newsmen after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Tuesday evening at the Presidential Villa, Akpabio debunked insinuations that the government was under pressure from the militants to constitute the NDDC board. While explaining the reason for his recent engagement with stakeholders in the region, the Minister said: “Everything is politics, whether it is development or composition. Nobody has put me under pressure to reconstitute the board. I can sponsor any group of people to make a statement but the major thing is peace in the region. “The region is very critical to the economy of the country. So, when I made the move I made to go and talk to stakeholders, it was for the purpose of boosting the economy of the nation and also we cannot afford for the South-South region, particularly the Niger Delta region to go into a crisis.”
Related Articles
Achievers Varsity to construct runway for its College of Aeronautics, Aviation Technology
Educ (pix:Achievers University) Achievers University, Owo, has revealed that it is planning to construct a 1.5 kilometre runway as part of its commitment to establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology at the university. The move according to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje will position the citadel of learning as the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rivers Assembly approves N18bn loan for Wike
The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday approved N18 billion loans for Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration following a letter to the House requesting for the loans which will be obtained from Access Bank Plc. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi Owaji-Ibani yesterday during plenary on the floor of the House read the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector. Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)