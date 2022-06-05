Nigeria can’t afford not have Osinbajo as president –Aganaba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, Preye Aganaba, at the weekend said that Nigeria cannot afford to miss Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as President come 2023 referring to the professor as a man with enviable moral pedigree.

Aganaba, who described Osinbajo as the best presidential aspirant among other contenders in the APC said his entrance into the race marked a beacon of hope for discipline and selflessness in public service.

A former governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Aganaba said Osinbajo had been nurtured in the progressive way with a strong drive for transformational leadership.

Aganaba said: “Unlike some ambitious politically exposed persons who take advantage of the slightest opportunity to betray their boss, Osinbajo has remained loyal.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari was faced with health challenges, he stood by him in prayer and made sure it did not affect the smooth running of the administration of the country. This is why he has strong appeal among youths, women and progressive conscious persons across the country.

“Since he announced his intention to run for the presidency, he has resisted all attempts at pushing him into a head on collision with one of the frontline presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is widely regarded as his political godfather. This is a direct reflection of his discipline, humility and respectful mould of character and learning.

“Therefore, the APC presidential primary is a defining moment of choice of a transformational leader with integrity. For once Nigeria cannot afford to miss the Osinbajo option the way we lost Obafemi Awolowo who was the best president Nigeria never had.

“Above all, professor Osinbajo has the strength of character to harness and translate the nation’s long sought collective vision into reality if elected as president come 2023

