Nigeria can’t afford to abandon zoning – Dr. Dakum

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), who is also a former Commissioner of Health in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum has stated that Nigeria cannot afford to jettison zoning now in her democratic pursuits saying it is one of those arrangements put in place to alley fears of domination and to ensure equity and justice in the political system.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Dr. Dakum, who said the zoning embraced since the beginning of this dispensation has stabilized the polity to some extent, added that the concept was put in place for every part of the country, irrespective of seize and population, to have a sense of belonging, inclusion and participation in governance.

“The origin of zoning is to give inclusion to every part of the country; we need to protect the minority and make them have a sense of belonging. We have not reached a level where we can jettison zoning; there is zoning even in US but in a different context. But in Nigeria we talk about it terms of political appointments. Our country is still being referring to as developing country; so we must protect the interest of the minority.

“However, I do not support zoning that does not respect qualification; you cannot say because of the zoning system you lower the bar. If we make it transparent, the country has enough qualified people everywhere.

“My support for zoning is without prejudice to qualification, skills and capability that goes with the office, like in Plateau State, where a local government can produce the entire State Executive, zoning is still important to ensure equity and fairness.”

