Politics

Nigeria can’t afford to abandon zoning – Dr. Dakum

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), who is also a former Commissioner of Health in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum has stated that Nigeria cannot afford to jettison zoning now in her democratic pursuits saying it is one of those arrangements put in place to alley fears of domination and to ensure equity and justice in the political system.
Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Dr. Dakum, who said the zoning embraced since the beginning of this dispensation has stabilized the polity to some extent, added that the concept was put in place for every part of the country, irrespective of seize and population, to have a sense of belonging, inclusion and participation in governance.
“The origin of zoning is to give inclusion to every part of the country; we need to protect the minority and make them have a sense of belonging. We have not reached a level where we can jettison zoning; there is zoning even in US but in a different context. But in Nigeria we talk about it terms of political appointments. Our country is still being referring to as developing country; so we must protect the interest of the minority.
“However, I do not support zoning that does not respect qualification; you cannot say because of the zoning system you lower the bar. If we make it transparent, the country has enough qualified people everywhere.
“My support for zoning is without prejudice to qualification, skills and capability that goes with the office, like in Plateau State, where a local government can produce the entire State Executive, zoning is still important to ensure equity and fairness.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Healthcare: Reps propose varsity to tackle degeneration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

PHILIP NYAM reports on how a recent public hearing by the House of Representatives for the establishment of a University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bida, Niger State, exposed the decay in nation’s poor health sector As part of its resolve to make enabling legislation for the improvement of the nation’s healthcare sector, the […]
Politics

It’s myopic to say Makinde is inexperienced, says Adisa

Posted on Author SOLA ADEYEMO reports

Amid concerns about governance and security in Oyo State, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, speaks about developments in the state, stating there is no cause for alarm. SOLA ADEYEMO reports   How has Governor Seyi Makinde been handling security and governance in the state? Security is one of the key […]
Politics

Ondo poll: Jegede laments bad state of roads in Ondo communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has lamented the deplorable state of most roads in Ondo State, saying it is a reflection of bad governance. He made the observation during his campaign tour of communities in Odigbo Local Government area. Speaking at the palace of the monarch of Ajue community, Jegede […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica