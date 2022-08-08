Nigeria can’t be consumed – Anglican Primate

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, has dismissed apprehensions that the insecurity situation may consume the country, contending that Nigeria cannot be consumed. The primate disclosed this in Awka during the 60th birthday celebration of the Archbishop of Awka Province, Rt Rev Chibuzor Alexandra Ibezim, at St Faith Cathedral. Ndukuba further contend ed that the failure of Nigeria is not the failure of God, adding that those expressing fear that current situation in Nigeria would consume the country are only leaving in fear, as the hands of God is upon the country. He said: “Fear not, says the Lord, because failure starts with fear. Don’t judge God by our own failure or by our own standard, and don’t judge God by what is happening in Nigeria; our failure is not God’s failure. “With God all things are possible; but we must show faithand hard workby making sure that we have our Permanent Voters Card, which is the instrumentthatGodwilluseto rescue the country.” On the security challenges inAnambraState, theprimate commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for restoring security in the area, adding that with the victoryof Soludo over insecurity both the people and visitors would enjoy a safe haven for human activities. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, called for more prayersfromthechurch, positing that with prayers Nigeria as a nation will not make the mistakes the of the past.
Related Articles
Uzodinma lauds Buhari over 27,000 Imo jobs
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative of engaging 774,000 youths as part of government’s social intervention programme. Uzodinma said the 27,000 beneficiaries from Imo State would assist in the stimulation of the economy as well as curbing crimes. Speaking at the flag off of the Extended Special […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omolori fights back over retirement, insists he’s still N’Assembly clerk
Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, says his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission. In a statement shared with online newspaper, TheCable on Wednesday, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfCFTA: Inequality in exchange rate costing Africa’s economy $5bn yearly
Promoters of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has said that the abnormalities being experienced in the foreign exchange rate conversion in the continent is costing multilateral trade in the continent an estimated $5 billion yearly and is also playing a major setback in the continent’s GDP growth. Precisely, the management of AfCFTA said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)