Nigeria can’t be consumed – Anglican Primate

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, has dismissed apprehensions that the insecurity situation may consume the country, contending that Nigeria cannot be consumed. The primate disclosed this in Awka during the 60th birthday celebration of the Archbishop of Awka Province, Rt Rev Chibuzor Alexandra Ibezim, at St Faith Cathedral. Ndukuba further contend  ed that the failure of Nigeria is not the failure of God, adding that those expressing fear that current situation in Nigeria would consume the country are only leaving in fear, as the hands of God is upon the country. He said: “Fear not, says the Lord, because failure starts with fear. Don’t judge God by our own failure or by our own standard, and don’t judge God by what is happening in Nigeria; our failure is not God’s failure. “With God all things are possible; but we must show faithand hard workby making sure that we have our Permanent Voters Card, which is the instrumentthatGodwilluseto rescue the country.” On the security challenges inAnambraState, theprimate commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for restoring security in the area, adding that with the victoryof Soludo over insecurity both the people and visitors would enjoy a safe haven for human activities. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, called for more prayersfromthechurch, positing that with prayers Nigeria as a nation will not make the mistakes the of the past.

 

