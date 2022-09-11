News

Nigeria can‘t be pumping oil while majority is stolen –PENGASSAN boss

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, has said that it is counterproductive for Nigeria to be producing and pumping oil into pipelines while substantial part of it is stolen. He spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise programme on Saturday.

 

He said: “We cannot keep producing oil and pumping it into pipelines and at the end of the day, the majority of the oil is stolen.” He alleged that all stakeholders in the oil and gas sector are involved in oil theft.

 

He also accused security agents, host communities and international collaborators of stealing Nigeria’s oil. He said oil theft has adversely affected Nigeria and the businesses of PENGASSAN members and some oil companies. According to him, some oil companies cannot meet the salary obligations of their staff due to the impact of oil theft.

On Thursday, PENGASSAN protested in Abuja and some states against oil theft and vandalism of oil installations and facilities. The association also threatened to shut down oil production for 30 days if the federal government failed to stop oil theft.

Osifo said “There is total collusion going on in the Niger Delta. That collusion cuts across all stakeholders in the industry cuts across all strata of Nigerians.”

“It includes the security agencies sent to that particular area to man those pipelines, it includes people from the host communities, it includes people that are not from the host communities, they have international collaborators, they have some people who are even working in the oil and gas industry or may have retired. So, it is a big business going on.

 

“Why do we keep producing and at the end of the day we have some miscreants out there stealing?

“We have engaged them on how to curb this menace of oil theft because, for us, our members cannot continue to labour in vain and for us, on a daily basis, we go into the creeks, we go into the oil production facilities in different parts of the country.

“We cannot keep producing oil and pumping it into  pipelines and at the end of the day, the majority of the oil is stolen. “We have made various recommendations on what can be done for both the long term and the short run but they are foot-dragging to implement these things. For us, it is out of national interest.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Igbo Elders Conference To Nigerians: Let’s unite against insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent A pan-Nigerian group, Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development (CIEPD), has appealed to Nigerians to shun ethno-religious sentiments, while forming a united front against the insecurity plaguing the country. Specifically, the concerned Igbo elders condemned reported cases of criminality in Imo State, and some other parts of the South East, […]
News

Gbajabiamila seeks common passport, market, others for full African integration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated full integration in Africa, using the legislative instrument to have a common passport, market and a single customs and monetary union. Gbajabiamila made the call at the opening of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region 51st Conference in Abuja on Thursday. He […]
News

Reps, Ayade, Fayemi condole with Okowa over father’s death

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Adewumi Ademiju

More tributes poured in yesterday for Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, alongside Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over the death of his father, Sir Okorie Uzoma Arthur Okowa, at the age of 88. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica