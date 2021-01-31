Nigeria can’t develop with 1999 Constitution, says Jang

Sen. Jonah David Jang is a former governor of Plateau State and a retired Air Commodore in the Nigerian Air Force. In this interview with MUSA PAM, Jang examines some national issues including the 2023 presidency and the need for the political parties to be fair to the Middle Belt as part of the ethnic minorities. He also addresses the issue of restructuring to correct the imbalance in the Nigerian Constitution, arguing that practicing unitary constitution in a federal system is disastrous

There have been a lot calculation, debates and agitation as to where the presidency should be zoned to in 2023. Some say it should go to the South and others said it should remain in the North. What is your position?

The North, especially the North-West has turned out to be one zone that produces the president. Even now, they are gearing up towards 2023. If the rotation is what Nigerians want, then the political parties must review it.

When I was running for the president in 2019, I went to see one of the top leaders in this country and you know the presidency has always been rotated between the major tribes except President Goodluck Jonathan that got it because of the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua. He got it by accident.

You remember, allowing him to act as president when President Yar’Adua was indisposed was a war. What did the leader tell me?

He said as good as I may be, he could not see how a Christian minority will win election in Nigeria. This is the first time I am saying this out. It has come to a time that we have to start speaking out. So if there is going to be a rotation of the presidency, then it has to be between the North, the Middle Belt and the South.

Otherwise, no Middle Belter can be President. I didn’t hear it as a rumour. I was told face to face. It means no Middle Belt minority can be president. President Jonathan who is a minority from the South-South got it by accident and that was why he was removed.

He wasn’t allowed to complete his tenure by running for a second tenure. So the chapter for us the minority is closed as long as restructuring is not done and this rotation is not changed by the political parties.

The Middle Belt cannot be joined with the North; it is unacceptable to us. If it goes to the North, whichever is the description of the North, which I know that the North means North- West. After all, when they were looking for North East Development Commission, they didn’t help us to get it in the Middle Belt.

They left us to fight our own battle. I want the political parties to zone the presidency to the Middle Belt. I am not talking of the North or to the South, we are not part of that North rotation but we want the presidency in the Middle Belt in 2023 if possible.

There are also agitations for the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to come out from the Middle Belt and contest for the president. What is your view?

I hope Governor Bello believes in the Middle Belt but if you say he is running just because the constitution gives citizens right to run, yes, the constitution does that but in the Nigerian situation where I have been told as a minority I can’t become president, I don’t know if APC will allow him to run successfully as a minority from the Middle Belt, I wish him well.

How do you see the security situation in the country?

I spoke severally when I was a governor on the need for states to have their security outfits to reduce the work of the Federal Government. Today, if you look at the number of Nigerian Police to the ratio of Nigerians, they are nowhere.

What do you expect the police to do? But when the states have their own police and have their areas of assignment and the federal police have their own assignment, the coverage would have been far but again they are playing politics with the security of the nation.

By my training, the Armed Forces only come in when the police cannot cope with the situation but police personnel have never been enough to cope. Sometimes, we blame the security personnel; we expect them to perform magic, the equipment that they are given are nothing compared with what the insurgents are holding.

If you look at the situation that we are in, the Federal Government has a lot to do to get the Police and the Armed forces to be properly equipped, train and meet the demands of the situation on ground today.

With this current development, some Nigerians believe that the PDP has the opportunity of bouncing back to power. What do you think the party can do to go into 2023 presidential election as a family?

Let me say this first; tell me which political party is without crisis? When the ruling party, the APC, had to bring a serving governor to be their acting National Chairman against the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

If a governor wants the position of a Chairman, he has to resign as a governor.

That is why I said they use the Constitution the way it suits them. Coming to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), every party will always have internal problem but I will tell you the problems of the political parties generally. It is this lack of internal democracy within the party, when you look at the problems in some states, some people cannot even deliver their wards, they will tell you that they are being cheated.

What did they want? That we should sit down and share positions and yet they are the first to cry that there is no internal democracy?

Honestly, the first part of your question is what interests me, that is how PDP is getting ready to take over power in 2023. I want to say that the ground will only be conducive if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will truly be independent. I will also pray as a pastor for the judiciary to continue to uphold their independence.

We know of the situation where people are interfering with the PDP in some states, and they say they tell them to just do it. When they go to court they know what to do because they are in power.

That is why it is very necessary for our democracy to succeed. The judiciary and INEC must be independent no matter what. But we are still hopeful that the PDP will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

You were among the prominent stakeholders selected from various ethnic nationalities across the geopolitical zones in the country that gave the Federal Government ultimatum on the Nigerian constitution and restructuring. Where do you think there is imbalance in this constitution?

Frankly speaking, when some of us speak, the general saying is that ‘you people were responsible for this.’ That is to say those of us that were in the military and had opportunity to be appointed into political office while still serving in the military were responsible for it.

The truth is that there is no way the military can draw a constitution that will serve the need of a democratic set up. Unfortunately that is the situation that will find ourselves in Nigeria today.

No matter how much we keep amending this constitution, if the people do not speak, meet and discuss on the type of constitution they should have, you cannot get justice, fairness and equity in the system.

The first page of the constitution says ‘we the people of Nigeria.’ May be it should have read ‘we the soldiers of Nigeria, give you Nigerians this constitution.’ The fact that it says ‘we the people of Nigeria,’ means that Nigerians made the constitution.

After I retired, I attended a constitutional conference set up by General Sani Abacha in 1994. If you bring out that document as presented to Gen. Abacha, it is very beautiful. It suggested the idea of geopolitical zones that we now have but we didn’t recommend North Central.

It was Middle Belt but it came out as Central Zone. These are some of the things that the military will tinker and come up with what they want. If you look at the creation of states and local governments done by the military, it was the most lopsided thing they have done.

If you look at the number of local governments in Kano and Jigawa states and then look at Bayelsa State or if you want to look at the federal constituencies in Kano and Jigawa in the House of Representatives, they are more than the entire federal constituencies in the entire South-East. How do you balance the debate in the House of Representatives? It is very clear that Nigeria needs to be restructured.

For me, I love Nigeria as a country and as a nation and that is why we fought the civil war to keep Nigeria as one but Nigeria is not one today. We are a country; we are not a nation because there is no resemblance of any sort that Nigeria is a nation. People are talking of their region, their states and their tribes and the complete imbalance in the National Assembly.

Even in the states, I take Plateau that I have governed for eight years. How can you have a federal constituency of Jos South and Jos East compared to Wase? Look at the population of Jos South, you might find the population of Wase three or four times in Jos South and yet you bring them together to form one constituency.

Look at Jos North with the highest voting population, you put them together with Bassa, another heavily populated local government, you combined them and gave them one federal constituency. How can you have balancing in the debate in the House of Representatives? I didn’t talk of the Senate because each state produces three senators.

So it is the states that have the highest number of constituencies that dictate whatever happens in the House of Representatives. Also, when it comes to joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate to pass a bill or take a decision, it is what the House says that overrides because the number of the Senators is far lower.

So, you can see that we are running a unitary constitution in a federal system.

For instance, what Plateau people want is not what Kano people want, but when you ask our representatives to go and push a case for Plateau it is overruled. And let me tell you one area that I still feel angry that we were overruled.

Crisis started here on the Plateau before anybody ever knew there will be crisis like we are having today in the North-East, North-West, and other places; but they brought a bill to create the North-East Development Commission, and we said the Middle Belt can also be given the same thing, they voted against it.

We said okay, include us in the North-East Development Commission, they overruled us. Our people are here today, not in their homes, refugees within their own state; nobody is talking about them. What is our future?

That is because they have the numbers, they take what they want and overrule what they don’t want, what kind of constitution is this that allows such injustice?

We have set the tune for the debate and I hope the Federal Government of today will allow Nigerians to debate restructuring, the imbalance in the constitution has to be corrected so that whatever legal way we can get this constitution amended, even if it means starting from article one to the end, let it be done, so that we can have a true federal constitution.

What we are saying is that we are not dictating what Nigerians should accept but Nigerians should be given the opportunity and then the government of the federation today can bring us together based on our ethnic nationalities, interest groups and so on to look at the restructuring of this country. It was my main agenda when I ran for the presidency in 2019.

There is no way we can develop this country under this kind of structural imbalance where power is so much in the hands of the President and yet we are running a federation and the states have to be running cap in hand to the President for so many things.

You can imagine that a governor who is the Chief Security Officer of his state cannot command the Commissioner of Police until he takes directive from the Federal Government. In fact, a governor is a captive in his own state.

A decision can be taken about even his life somewhere and he will not know. Thank God that has never happened but it is as bad as that.

If we are going to run a federal system, then we must share power between the federating units and the presidency should handle what is purely federal, that is the control of the Armed Forces, foreign affairs and other things that the state cannot directly handle.

Let me say this that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture doesn’t own any state but every

