Nigeria can’t exist without borrowing now –Senator Urhoghide

Senator Matthew Urhoghide is a senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU in Benin, he bares his mind on current security challenges among others

What is the Nigerian Senate doing about the present security situation in the country?

Let me say that every Nigerian is highly disturbed about the security situation in the country, and worst, the events of the past few weeks has stated that the Federal Government is not yet ready to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

The National Assembly, as an arm of government has done a lot to encourage the government to improve on the security architecture in Nigeria, majorly is the appropriation of the funds required to buy all types of equipment recruitment of manpower, so that all the security forces can be mobilized to fight insecurity.

There is nothing the National Assembly as an arm of government has not done in terms of organizing security summits, coming up with resolutions which of course have been passed on to the government for implementation in order to end the menace of insecurity.

But you know that these are suggestions and our resolutions and decisions do not carry any element of compulsion, that is why this situation is beyond the opposition, the President has shown a lot of incompetence that a lot of us believe the he does not want to do anything or else there is no reason why we should be in this dare situation, where everybody in Nigeria today is not sure of being alive the next minute.

If somebody wants to commit suicide in Nigeria, the simplest way to do it is to travel on the Abuja and Kaduna road because the person stands 50 per cent chance of not returning and the Federal Government knows this. We have the statistics to show that all the security forces put together (the Army, Air Force, Navy, all that bear arms and even Customs) are not up to 1.2 million in a country of 200 million people?

The Senate some time ago mandated those in charge of the police to at least recruit 10,000 every year and went ahead to do the appropriation for them to be able to implement police reforms, so that the police can be in tandem in international best practice when it comes to policing, I want to tell you that since the last four years that that decision was taken, the Nigeria Police has not done that. We called the Inspector General of Police and he appeared before the Senate, we asked him why he has not been recruiting the 10,000 workforce as was instructed.

At least by the last four years, we would have recruited up to 40,000 men. He said there is litigation in court instituted by the Nigerian Police Service Commission against the Nigerian Police as to who has the mandate to recruit workforce.

And the President is seating down there, and he knows about it, but did not care to call the Chairman the Nigeria Police Service Commission, his appointee and the IGP, who is charge of the Nigeria Police to order, or even the judiciary and say dispense with that matter and go, and do what you have to do, because we have to deal with the security problem of our country.

So, if you look at it, it is the entire problem of Mr. President. We have spoken about it, as long as the security problem is concerned APC and PDP Senators have been working together.

What I said is that the President does not like this country, and I said it within the immunity I enjoy in the hallowed chamber of the Senate, another prominent APC Senator, who was the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, stood up and said yes that the primary purpose of every government is to protect lives and property of the Nigerian citizens and thet since this government has failed to do that the government has lost its legitimacy, what could be stronger than that.

A responsible government will say if we cannot solve the problem, let us resign and allow those who can do it. Nigerians thought that President Buhari being a former General in Nigerian Army has the wizardry and the know-how on how to tackle insecurity, but Boko-Haram has shown that Buhari was never a soldier

Nigeria’s debt profile is on the high side, even the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that there may not be a 2023 election because of debt. What is your take on that?

Let me tell you, all the borrowing Nigeria has been doing under different shades, whether it is SUKUKU, Euro Bond or other direct borrowing from China. Nigeria cannot survive presently without borrowing. The problem is not with borrowing, rather what you do with borrowed funds. People have used debt to ask what is our total volume of our GDP?

Borrowing from GDP, we were told that it must not be more than 3.0, we are even in the trash hold of 3.5, because you can’t go beyond the total package of what you have, compared with what you are borrowing. Borrowing itself is not a problem, it is what you do with the borrowed fund, no government spends borrowed funds on recurrent expenditure, but today we borrow to pay for overhead. The total government personnel in Nigeria today is about five to seven million in a nation of over 200 million people.

The overhead is money the government spends on salaries, fuel, the day to day running of government and to say that this little fraction of our population spends 70 per cent of our income is to say the least worrisome.

Our budget for the year is about N17 trillion and 70 per cent of the money is spent on recurrent expenditure. So the other 30 per cent is on capital expenditures. like energy, education, social amenities, health for over 200 million persons is less than 30 per cent. We are saying, if you want to bring in money from outside, use it for developmental projects which will in turn cause the economy to grow.

The reason is that it is when these sectors are developed that it can generate revenue. As time goes there will be less dependence on foreign borrowing, but as it is today we even borrow to pay salary. As it is now out of every N10.00 Nigeria makes, N8.00 is used to service foreign loans. Something happened in the 8th Senate, there was a motion on the floor of the Senate. There was this $1billion loan taken in 2013 or 2014, that money was borrowed to cause reform in the power sector.

That was the gas to power project. NNPC was to drive it. When that money came to Nigeria, NNPC was supposed to take $600 million to start the project. They invited General Electric to bring in their turbine but NNPC could not meet the requirements. So NNPC did not get the money. It was under Ngozi Okonjo- Iwuala and we were already paying the interest of the money.

I investigated it. I was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Power and Senator Anyinnia Abaribe was of Public Account.

We did the investigation because it was a combination of Public Accounts and Power. We found out that $350 million was taken and given to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBEC), the organization mediating between the GENCOs and DISCOs, so that if the DISCOs were to buy from the GENCOs they can take the loan, but as NBEC got the money it gave it to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority(NSIA) as if to say NSIA was the one responsible to develop power.

But NISA has no business with the money and they just went and deposited it in the bank and I asked them, how much are we yielding from that money and how much is NSIA paying to them since NSIA is now a bank?

So since 2013 to 2020 when I was doing the investigation, NSIA has only paid $40million as interest. What are we paying as to our external creditor? They took another $150 million to renovate four airports namely – Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Lagos, and I decided to go and investigate what the fund is used for.

It was supposed to be used for passenger and cargo terminals. I found out that what was built was a passenger terminal and no cargo terminal was built anywhere. Another $500 million was borrowed which they are using for the 2nd Niger Bridge and Lagos Ibadan Express way.

These projects are still ongoing. So when you look at a prospectus, the prospectus gives you a different thing from what the fund is to be used for. Today all this money is on our neck. What I am saying is that external borrowing is good if it is used for the purpose. You see some road with a sign post SUKUKU, these are amalgamated borrowing and what it means is the money borrowed was used for the project.

In Edo PDP, there is a crisis. There are Dan Orbih and the governor’s factions. As a stakeholder, what is the way forward?

The way forward is to sue for peace. How? Peace. Let’s put our individual inclinations back and let’s put our collective interest forward.

What about the local government election, where there are two factions doing primaries?

I don’t know about that.

. You have done well for your constituency, Edo South Senatorial Zone. Hon Ogbeide- Ihama was said to have written a letter to you, saying that you have given him the go ahead to take over from you in 2023. How true is that?

It is not correct. There is no such discussion and no such documentation, and that is why I stated that that was a figment of his imagination.

What do you have for your supporters?

I am saying that I need their support, and this is premised on what has come up on national politics, that if the Senate President is zoned to the South-South, whatever is zoned to the South -South in the 10th Senate, I stand the chance of getting it. As a third term senator, a ranking senator respected by my colleagues, if I don’t get it no other person can get it.

If I see any other person who can get for Edo South, I will shift the ground for him, but I have not seen him, and I cannot be selfish and say I cannot do it for my people. Senator Roland Owie was the Chief Whip of the Senate in 1999 and we were classmates and since then, nobody has done better. So, I want to shoot Edo South up, or my ethnic nationality. I want to shoot it up. If we get the Senate President, do you know the implication?

Do you know the value it will add to us? The budgetary allocation will increase if I could create jobs through the civil service commission. This one is not a question of personal ambition, even if you don’t like me, the position is bigger than anybody’s personal interest, let’s go and get it. I am the person that can get it. It is either I get or Senator Odia gets or Senator Aliemehkena, if their party wins.

