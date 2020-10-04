Nigeria can’t feed self yet, says analysts

…as flood, herders attacks, others threaten food security

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had said that about seven million Nigerians will experience food shortage between June and August, this year as 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been identified to face food and nutrition challenges. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that Nigeria’s food insufficiency crisis would persist beyond the year as flood, herders’ attack among others threaten national food security plan

Issue

From being self-sufficient in food production

up until the 1970s, Nigeria became importdependent

from the 1980s onwards, spending

$3 billion annually importing food. The World

Bank’s IT-enabled tracker, World Integrated

Trade Solution, said the country imported

food from 101 countries in 2018, mostly from

Brazil with imports worth $562.98 million,

followed by China $184.46 million, and the

United States $135.35 million.

Figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria

(CBN) and the National Bureau of Statistics

show that between 2016 and June 2019, the

country spent $38.24 billion on importation

of agricultural goods, including plant, machinery

and equipment. In 2019, $1.09 billion

wheat, $406 million sugar and $199 million

palm oil were imported.

Floods as threat to food insecurity

Fear of food crisis is heightening in Nigeria

following massive floods that are ravaging

crop farms in many parts of the country.

Many farmlands were reportedly destroyed

by floods in Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Rivers,

C/Rivers, Sokoto, Bauchi and some parts of

Kwara State.

Rice and maize farmlands were most affected

and farmers fear this could further hike the

prices of the staple food in the country.

A market survey showed that prices of food

items are already going up in the market.

In Kano, a 100kg of maize now costs N20,000,

N22,000 in Benue, N24, 000 in Abuja and as

high as N25,000 in Lagos State.

The same size of maize sold between N9,

000 and N11, 000 last year across the country.

Also, 100kg of local rice now costs N55, 000 in

Kano, N58, 000 in Abuja, while prices of beans

range from N22, 000 to N24, 000 per 100kg

depending on the market and state.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency

(NIHSA) had warned that the current water

level in the Middle Niger of the Niger Basin

portends some level of concern for Nigeria as

there could be a likelihood of river flooding in

the states contiguous to River Niger.

The states, according to the agency, are Kebbi,

Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra,

Delta, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa.

The Director-General of the agency, Engr.

Clement Onyeaso Nze said parts of the country

through Kebbi State will be flooded beginning

from September 6.

Huge deficit in wheat production

The value of locally produced wheat in Nigeria

was estimated at $13 million in 2016, rising

to $15.5 million in 2017 with projections that

local producers would increase production to

$16 million and $16.3 million in 2018 and 2019,

respectively. But the national wheat production

capacity is a drop in the ocean compared

to the Nigerian market demand that was valued

at $1.2 billion in 2016 and $1.5 billion in

2017, with estimates putting the 2018 and 2019

requirements at $1.65 billion and $1.7 billion,

respectively.

“Local wheat production remained inadequate

and other domestic supplies of substitute

staples within Nigeria and neighboring

countries have not kept pace with demand,”

according to a November 2018 report issued

by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

(USDA).

The deficit has been met through imports

from countries such as the United States that

exported $300 million and $400 million worth

of wheat to Nigeria in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The United States’ wheat exports to Nigeria

in 2018 and 2019 are projected to reach

$530 million and $534 million, respectively.

Additional wheat imports came from Russia,

Canada and Germany.

“Nigeria still imports significant amounts

of food and the country also does not earn

significant foreign exchange from agriculture,

meaning we are losing both ends,” said Chief

Audu Ogbeh, a former Minister for Agriculture

and Rural Development, in a previous

ministry report.

Furthermore, government and analyst reports

indicate that Nigeria, which has only 30

million hectares of cultivated land compared

to 78.5 million hectares needed to feed the

country’s 196 million, suffers a 2.7-milliontonne

rice deficit. This is despite the area

under cultivation having expanded from 2.4

million hectares in 2010 to 3.2 million tonnes

in 2017, with 80 per cent of the producers being

smallholder growers while 20 per cent of

the production was from commercial farmers.

Deficit in rice and new government policy

Nigeria, currently the largest rice producer

in West Africa and second largest grower

in Africa, meets its rice deficit from imports

sourced from India, Thailand, Benin, Brazil

and China with the government banking on

the implementation of a new agricultural

policy, Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP),

to not only increase rice production but also

substantially reduce the imports, which make

Nigeria the world’s third largest importer of

the commodity.

Nigeria’s drive to reduce grain imports and

increase local production is anchored on APP,

which replaces the Agricultural Transformation

Agenda (ATA), which the government

had previously attributed to contributing to

11 per cent growth of the country’s general

agricultural output and reduced the total food

import bill by $1.3 billion before the collapse

of the oil prices in 2015.

Other initiatives

Other interventions introduced by Nigeria

in its quest for increased quality agricultural

production include the introduction of the

Anchor Borrower’s scheme under which

the government has disbursed $150 million

to 250,000 farmers and also the launch of the

Presidential Fertilizer Initiative.

The fertilizer initiative has led to the revitalization

of 14 fertilizer blending plants, with a

total installed capacity in excess of 2 million

tonnes annually, thereby supporting many

farmers nationwide, according to government

records. Furthermore, the government

recently announced it is proceeding with

the privatisation of 20 out of the 23 Strategic

Grains Reserve Silos in the country to ensure

food security.

Despite the determination by Nigeria to

pull up its grain production levels, several

hurdles must be crossed to achieve quality

increased production of key crops, especially

rice, wheat, corn and soybeans. Although Nigeria’s

rice production has been on the upswing

over the last five years to 8.7 million

tonnes in 2017, smuggling of the food commodity

across the country’s porous borders

continues to suppress national efforts to expand

production. It is estimated 95 per cent of

the rice imported into Nigeria enters through

informal means such as smuggling through

cross-border smuggling channels despite existence

of new foreign exchange regulations

to curb the rice imports.

“Nigeria’s domestic rice production target

is also far from reality due to lack of infrastructure,

poor policy implementation, as

well as increasing state of security caused by

Boko Haram and rural violence in many riceproducing

regions in northern region,” the

USDA said.

Demand for corn also is expected to remain

high despite Nigeria producing 7 million

tonnes of the 7.5 million tonnes needed to

meet national demand.

The USDA said Nigeria’s demand for animal

feed is set to rise, which together with the

“increasing foreign investment in the sector

are expected to boost corn imports to 550,000

tonnes, a nearly 40 per cent increase compared

to the preceding year.”

The trend of importing key grains to meet

Nigeria’s rising demand is expected to continue

until it addresses what the African Development

Bank identifies as “significant challenges

including foreign exchange shortages,

disruptions in fuel supply, power shortages

and insecurity in some part of the country.”

How much is Nigeria spending on importing

food?

According to data from Nigeria’s National

Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the amount of

money the country has been spending on importing

food and drink increased from 2015

to 2017, dipped in 2018 and if the trend from

the first quarter of this year continues, the bill

will go up again for this year.

In 2015, Nigeria spent nearly $2.9 billion (£2.4

billion) and by 2017 that had risen to $4.1bn,

Like this: Like Loading...