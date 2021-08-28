NIGERIA can’t win World Cup without proper planning, investment – Amuneke

Former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he is very passionate about African football especially the Nigerian game and looks forward to an African team winning the World Cup. Excerpts…

You recently engaged in training some coaches, what do you think is lacking in our football especially from the academies?

There are things we have to do to develop our players you can see what we did during the training with some of the players and coaches, you could see that most of the players are still lost and it requires time, it requires repetition of the training before they can understand what you really want to or what you are actually telling them. It is very important for the young ones that are coming up to understand these basics, because you and I, we have been in the game for years, you as a journalist, me as a footballer, whether we like it or not there will come a time when we all give chance to the new generations. However, the point is when you are giving chance to the new generation you are confident that the ones stepping on board, will do more than what you have done, but we have to be honest to ourselves. First of all, what do we want? What do we really want because we can say we want to win AFCON, yeah we will agree but you don’t win AFCON just by talking, you don’t win AFCON just because you have good players, there are things we need to do like when we keep sentiment apart and keep our culture, religion, where ever we are from and then look at things from a holistic point of view, let things be been done on merit, of course, we can achieve it.

What did you tell the coaches during the training?

When I was the coach of the U-17, I knew how many people said these boys were not good but you see there’s a reason when you’re ahead of something, like I told the coaches, they are the coaches of this team and these boys are young, so, they should bear it in mind that the boys under them will grow tomorrow and the teachings that they gave to them at that particular time will remain forever. If you teach them to be corrupt, they will be corrupt when they grow, so if you teach them to understand some basics, then, when they grow they will understand that things have to be done in the right way. As a player, you should always be business-minded and not just shine during games because that’s only what can win you matches.

During the training, you mentioned the fact that the players should have been taught the basics when younger, what’s the way forward?

Well, the only way we can go is by educating them, one you have to create a possibility of the pathway to the coaches. When you look at what obtains in Europe, statistically you have more instructors, coaches than main coaches because this is where the journey begins, this is where they teach the player how to behave not only football at that point they are teaching you everything, how to behave, they are teaching you how to understand to play as a team and at the same time they are not killing your passion because you also must bear it in mind you are dealing with children and you don’t want to kill their illusion of playing today so that they don’t tell you I don’t like football anymore, so you must find balance but for that to happen we must look at our instructors, we look out for young coaches and also create a platform for them where they can really learn and develop as coaches. When the next generation moves on they are stepping up, they can understand the journey, you understand so we have to invest more on in the educational aspect of our coaches. Unfortunately, Chief Kashimawo Laloko died, may his soul rest in peace, we still have Adegboye Onigbinde all these people they have tried a lot, James Peters, Siji Lagunju, they tried a lot to position Nigerian coaches on their own but if the system can really support them,if the system can encourage them, give them the soft ground where they can help to develop young players, young coaches I mean it is a welcome development.

Are you saying we are lacking the opportunity for younger coaches to develop here in Nigeria?

Definitely, that is what we are lacking here, you know when you bring a coach that is already used to coaching the first team and you want him to coach the youth team, it will be difficult. During my coaching course, I went through process of coaching courses. I remember my first coaching course, I had to train a team of 14-year-old, that is the process, your first coaching course which is your first step is not about killing you, the point is, is a process and secondly you know that age you dealing with the most difficult age (that’s what I am saying because they will almost killed you) because at that age they don’t think about women, they are seeking for freedom, so you have to find a balance to manage the second level, which is Semi-professional, it was the third level after then I had the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia, so it is a process and when you create that process people will never lose a track. People know that this way is the way towards what we have to achieve. Most times, in FIFA, I have said it, I am passionate about African football with Nigerian football most paramount. If one day Africa can win the World Cup it is a plus, it doesn’t matter to me which country just like when we won the Olympics, it was a plus for Africa and the next African country went back and won it so if we one day can win World Cup it will be a plus but we cannot win World Cup by not doing things from holistic point of view; that is the only way.

How do we take advantage of your position as part of FIFA technical group to help these coaches?

Well, the system has to accommodate you, it is not just we, because every one of us that have served this country when it comes to football we is passionate and we were crazy for our country because we wanted our country to do well but the system needs to accept you, the environment needs to accept you. Like the training we had, if the boys are not open-minded if they are not interested and nobody accepts what we are doing it will be a waste of time to me. The joy is that the boys accepted it, the coaches accepted it, we were able to manage the time, so the system needs to accept most of us, we are willing to come but you can’t come into a place and then you’re fighting people by trying to do what is right, it’s of no use. We are open to anything that will help our game to grow.

There were issues of racism after the EURO final between England and Italy, what do you think should be done to end this monster?

Well, we have to acknowledge that the racism we are seeing now before it was worst, there’s been a lot of checks, there has been a lot of improvement but it is something you cannot eradicate completely because you still have one or two people that are senseless. When a boy is born in Spain, his talent makes him represent Spain, when a boy is born in England and his talent m akeshim represent England, so I don’t think it is something we have to discriminate about. T h e penalty, anybody can lose penalty of course when things happen people rush to anger and a lot of things are said and done, but that should not make a player to be discouraged; when you’re a professional you will expect a lot of things and in modern days now when we have social media that is flying, any little thing can create a lot of outrage or positivity so they just have to be confident and I believe that the English FA, even the society in England, they will take proper action.

With this training done and dusted, do we see you getting more involved in things like this?

I will be engaging with coaches in three cities in Nigeria and I’m looking forward to it. I love sharing knowledge and there’s a lot in modern football to expose these coaches to. I hope the coaches come with an open mind to learn a lot because I’m prepared to bless them with some fantastic details about the latest techniques in modern coaching.

