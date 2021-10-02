Nigeria celebrates World Tourism Day 2021 in grand style

This year’s celebration of the World Tourism Day (WTD) will remain a reference point in the annals of the event in Nigeria in that the historic day, which is set aside by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on September 27 yearly to draw attention to the importance of tourism, was richly celebrated across the country. With the theme, Tourism for inclusive growth, the national celebration was held in Birnin, Kebbi State capital under the auspices of the state government, the federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), which played a very prominent role in the commemoration of the day as the arrowhead. Series of events where held across the country in grand and colourful style, with each city and community where the celebration was held displaying the beauties and vastness of their tourism assets.

In his address during the celebration in Birnin Kebbi, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who during the celebration was turbaned as the Kakakin Kebbi, lamented what he described as ‘COVID-19 vaccine nationalism,’ hindrance to the efforts being made to restart the tourism sector.

He said the tourism sector, which is people-driven, can only open up effectively and contribute to economic growth when the people are adequately protected from COVID-19, adding that ‘vaccine nationalism’ has heightened the inequality and inequity in the global vaccine distribution system.

“Today, rich countries are able to procure vaccines for their own citizens through direct agreement with pharmaceutical companies; while low and middle income countries are lagging, unable to act as speedily as rich countries in securing the quantity of vaccines they need or unable to afford to pay for any at all.

Whereas some rich countries are already talking of third booster shots, many low and middle-income countries have not even given one shot to their citizens. “Added to this is the restriction placed on the citizens from certain countries by the rich nations. These restrictions, made possible by the use of ‘vaccine passports’, as well as the low level of vaccination in the low and middle income countries due to ‘vaccine nationalism’ that has seen rich countries mop up available vaccines, are capable of thwarting the efforts to restart tourism.’’

He called on the rich countries of the world to retrace their steps and embrace a collective and equitable global strategy for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, procurement, and distribution, stressing that they must also stop ineffective nationalistic disposition in COVID-19 responses. The minister added that COVID-19 response should be science-driven, with experts in epidemiology, virology and the social sciences (not politicians) taking the lead in devising and implementing science-based strategies to reduce the risks that the pandemic poses to the most vulnerable across the globe and to reduce transmission of this novel virus.

