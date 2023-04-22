News

Nigeria, China trade volume hits $12.03bn

The Volume of trade between Nigeria and China grossed $12.03 billion in 2021, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, has said. The mark up in trade volume underscores strategic trade partner between the countries, according to Dr. Ngige. She stated this in Abuja at the investment, economic and trade promotion conference, which is a preparatory conference ahead of the upcoming China – Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), scheduled to hold in Changsha, Hunan, China from 29th June – 2nd July, this year.

“Nigeria has continued to be China’s number one trading partner in Africa. The volume of trade between the two nations stood at over US$12.03 billion in 2021 representing an increase of 7.1% from 2020. This maiden Conference therefore, provides another platform for identification of areas for mutual cooperation and trust, for economic growth and prosperity. “I am happy to inform you that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has launched a Domestic Warehouse Initiative, which is a one-stop facility or terminal, for storage of products, packaging and branding in preparation for ultimate transportation to Ports. This initiative was set-up to eliminate logistics challenges, which our exporters faced. The Export Warehouses are critical in fostering non-oil trade exports and to reducing challenges experienced by exporters,”

The permanent secretary explained. Ngige further noted that China was deliberate because through the Export Trading House, the volume of export and feasibility of seeing Nigeria’s products and market share with countries will be enhanced. Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who was represented by the Director, Product Development at NEPC, Mrs. Evelyn Obidike, urged Chinese companies to establish factories that will produce value-added products for export to China and the global market. Also speaking, Mr.Kang Zhenlin, Deputy Mayor of Changsha Municipal People’s Government and Chairman of Changsha Federation of Industry and Commerce, Hunan Province, noted that the forthcoming Conference will strengthen economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries, on the theme of “Common Development for a Shared Future”.

