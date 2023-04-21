Nigeria, China trade volume hits $12.03bn

Volume of trade between Nigeria and China grossed $12.03 billon in 2021, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, said yesterday. The mark up in trade volume underscores strategic trade partner between the countries, according to Dr. Ngige. She stated this in Abuja at the investment, economic and trade promotion conference, which is a preparatory conference ahead of the upcoming China – Africa Economicand Trade Expo (CAETE), scheduled to hold in Changsha, Hunan, China from 29th June – 2nd July, this year She said: “Nigeria has continued to be China’s number onetradingpartnerinAfrica.”