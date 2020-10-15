Nigeria commemorates World Investor Week

Nigeria, represented by Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders, will this month join the rest of the world to commemorate the fourth annual World Investor Week (WIW) under the auspices of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The WIW is a weeklong event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, towards engendering the financial and overall wellbeing of the individual, and particularly in view of the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The key messages for 2020 highlight the basics of investing, including, among other things, the importance of assessing the impact of fees when choosing an investment and understanding that all investments entail risks.

The WIW will stress messages regarding mobilising savings and investment and will also deliver a key message on financial literacy. According to a statement obtained from SEC’s website, while IOSCO is set to commemorate WIW from the 5th to 11th October, jurisdictions are at liberty to choose alternative weeks in October or November, as may be convenient, to stage their events.

SEC Nigeria has chosen the week of 26th October, 2020 to stage a series of events in this respect. SEC noted that during the week, arrangements were made for officials of the commission to interact with the public through radio and television interviews, newspaper articles, social media and a host of other events.

