Nigeria Commodity Exchange appoints new Chairman, Directors

The Nigeria Commodity Exchange Plc (NCX) has announced the reconstitution of its board and executive management. In a statement issued yesterday, the NCX said its shareholders had approved the appointment of three new Directors. They are Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Director, Financial Markets Department at the CBN, Dr Angela Sere-Ejembi and the Director D, Development Finance Department, CBN, Mr. Phillip Yila Yusuf. According to the statement, Mrs Aishah Ahmad was appointed Chairman of the board of the NCX at the inaugural board meeting which held on January 4. The statement said that the newly reconstituted board along the Transition Management Team headed by Mr. Elenwor Ihua(acting as interim Coordinator) will temporarily oversee the operations of the Exchange and supervise the process to appoint a new executive management team. New Telegraph reports that following the Federal Government’s cancellation of the planned sale of the NCX, President Muhammadu Buhari approved that the CBN should lead the restructuring of the NCX and also endorsed that the apex bank inject at least N50 billion through the InfraCo structure to reposition the commodity exchange.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...