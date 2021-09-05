Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea 

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the coup d’etat that took place on Sunday in Guinea, describing it as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

In a statement marked NO: MFA/PR/2021/24 and dated September 5, 2921, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the coup in strong terms and called on these behind it to restore constitutional order without delay.

“The government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property,” the statement signed by Mrs Esther Sunsuwa, the ministry’s spokesperson read.

Like this: Like Loading...