News

Nigeria condemns coup d’etat in Guinea 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the coup d’etat that took place on Sunday in Guinea, describing it as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

In a statement marked NO: MFA/PR/2021/24 and dated September 5, 2921,  the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the coup in strong terms and called on these behind it to restore constitutional order without delay.

“The government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property,” the statement signed by Mrs Esther Sunsuwa, the ministry’s spokesperson read.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Late night snacks could hurt you at work

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found that unhealthy eating behaviours at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work. These were the results of a study published in the ‘Journal of Applied Psychology’. Corresponding author of the study, Seonghee ‘Sophia’ Cho, an assistant professor of Psychology at North […]
News Top Stories

Return of artefacts: Oba of Benin rejects Obaseki’s proposal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

…calls on FGN to take custody of bronzes for now The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday rejected the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Limited or any other third party as a vehi-cle for the reception of the about to be returned Benin artefacts from Germany. The revered Benin monarch also […]
News

Delta: 74 political parties sue state electoral body over exclusion

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

No fewer than 74 political parties in Delta State are asking the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) from conducting the March 6, 2021 Local Government Council election in the state over alleged unlawfully exclusion. Towards this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica