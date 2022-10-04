News Top Stories

Nigeria condemns coup in Burkina Faso

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed deep concerns over the recent military coup and unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Burkina Faso.

A military coup took place in Ouagadougou last Friday, leading to the toppling of the government of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Damiba and his replacement by Capt. Ibrahim Traore, as head of state of the West African country. Spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, described the development as unfortunate and worrisome.

According to her, the  coup has further served to destabilize the country and undermine efforts geared towards the restoration of constitutional order. Omayuli said that despite the setback, the Government of Nigeria would continue to push on the imperative for the leadership of the Burkinabe military to adhere to the transitional programme put in place for the restoration of constitutional rule and return of the country to democratic governance on July 1, 2024.

 

Omayuli said the Federal Government of Nigeria would unequivocally oppose any attempt to truncate or extend the transition programme beyond the already established timeline for the return of power to a democratically elected government.

According to her, Nigeria was fully in support of the ECOWAS and African Union (AU) position, calling on the military leadership to adhere to the transitional charter already in place in Burkina Faso. Last weekend’s mutiny marked Burkina Faso’s second military coup this year, deepening fears that the political chaos could divert attention from an Islamic insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced about two million to flee their homes.

Damiba came to power in January promising to secure the country from jihadi violence. However, the situation only deteriorated as jihadists imposed blockades on towns and have intensified attacks. Last week, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 50 civilians went missing after a supply convoy was attacked by gunmen in Gaskinde commune in the Sahel.

The group of officers led by Traore said Friday that Damiba had failed and had to be removed. Damiba was perceived as being too cosy with former colonial masters, France, which maintains a military presence in Africa’s Sahel region to help countries fight Islamic extremists

 

