Nigeria correctional service build shoe, garment factory in Aba

The Nigeria Correctional Services yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a shoe and garment factory in Aba, Abia State to empower inmates on skill acquisition. Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, charged parties involved in the construction to ensure its timely delivery of the factory. Aregbesola described investment of that magnitude as an example and sign of great trust in the service coming to the Nigerian economy. He urged the parties to ensure that they conclude the construction and commissioning of the project as soon as possible so as to enable it fulfill its mission and mandate. He said: “I call on all who have a role to play in the actualization of this project to ensure its timely delivery. “We no longer have a punitive regime but we now have a correctional, reformative service which is the way to go.
