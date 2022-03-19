Travel & Tourism

Nigeria, Cuba to foster ties through arts, culture

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Nigeria and Cuba have pledged to foster stronger bilateral ties through commitment to arts and culture. This commitment was made recently by both the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and the Ambassador of Cuba in Nigeria, Clara Escandell. Runsewe, who played host to the envoy and her team in his Abuja office, disclosed that Nigeria and Cuba have very rich cultural heritage, adding that the similarities that also exist both in music and dance need to be explored to create room for easy affiliation.

The DG further stated that NCAC has provided a platform for the diplomatic community to interact and exchange on cultural issues to engender cultural diplomacy. He said that the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo organised yearly by NCAC is also designed to bring the international community in Nigeria under one umbrella to network and create synergy on the promotion of their arts and craft.

Runsewe promised the envoy that during this year’s INAC Expo, her country will feature prominently and given opportunity to speak to the international media on ways to collaborate with the youths for cultural exchange programmes. Escandell, who was clad in Nigerian attire during Exterior view of Serena Hotel and Suites the visit, commended the NCAC DG for his commitment to promoting Nigeria and world arts and craft as seen from his various engagements over the years especially with INAC Expo. She said she was in the Council to see the man who had projected the image of Nigeria culturally both at home and abroad tirelessly while working to use Nigerian arts and culture to show the need for peaceful coexistence among countries of the world. The envoy added that she was also driven by the burning desire to acquaint herself with the Council’s programmes as the seat of culture in the country. She reiterated the need for stronger collaboration between NCAC and Cuba to harness the rich cultural heritage of both countries for export.

 

Our Reporters

