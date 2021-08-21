Sports

Nigeria Cup: Organisers raise bar, pre-qualifiers hold August 28

As the preparations for the 2021 Nigeria Cup series of golf competitions gather momentum, there are indications that this edition, the 24th in the annual series of tournaments will raise the bar for excellent golf by participation, the exposure for sponsors corporate marketing interests and overall spectator’s enjoyment. Already, the Golf Practice Range of the Ikoyi Club, Golf Section course, the venue of the annual competition is crowded with golfers who want to hone their skills and games before the tournament qualifier which is billed to hold on August 28th. Corporate sponsors of the Nigeria Cup have also been making inquiries with respect to being part of the sponsorship class.

A tournament Organising Committee headed by Mr Frank Igbene and assisted by Mr Tade Adekunle and Mrs Ronke Iyola, has been set up. The Committee which has been working to provide the best Nigeria Cup tournament ever has the responsibility to raise funds and execute plans for the weeklong competitions. The Nigeria Cup series of golf competitions for six different categories of golfers and is organized annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) and hosted by Ikoyi Club 1938. The event is set up to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary.

Since its debut in 1997, The Nigeria Cup has grown to become the most popular and glamorous amateur golf event in Africa. Apart from the golf course competitions which will involve staff, caddies, professional golfers, male and female golfers of Ikoyi Club, The Nigeria Cup has become a financial vehicle that impacts its immediate environment through strategic investments in the golf infrastructure of Ikoyi Club Golf Course, as well as donating to charities in Lagos State. This year, the objective is to donate an automated irrigation system to the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club. In consonance with the present community health conditions and objectives of the times, the 2021 Nigeria Cup will be held with the observation of full and strict Covid 19 Protocols.

