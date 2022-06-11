…Nigeria dealing with elements obsessed with domination –Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has visited Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure over last Sundays terror attack on a Catholic church in Owo town. A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday quoted the playwright as stating that the attack was carried out by elements obsessed with dominating the rest of the country. According to the statement, Soyinka said, “We are dealing with people who are obsessed with domination; it is in their blood, it is in their Creed, their psyche that they need to dominate.” The Nobel laureate stated that the attack was carried out to punish the governor whom he (Soyinka) described as showing leadership in terms of internal liberation.

“He was targeted and there is no question about that. It was not an accident, and it is a message to the rest of us. That is why I’m here. I want the Governor to know that we have received the message. We understand it and we came to sympathize with him that he was selected as a medium of that message.

“So, the answer we must give to the message we all received is that we are not slaves. Here, on our own soil, has had the experience of centuries of disdain, contempt about us as black people. “Again some characters come along calling themselves whatever, ISWAP, Boko Haram. So, all those groups including those who are just opportunists – the herdsmen, are making a mistake.

I want the Governor to realize they are making a mistake. “I have been on this issue for quite some times. This invasion has been on and these herdsmen are all over the forests. At a time we thought it was Boko Haram, we didn’t know that Fulani herdsmen were capitalising on the fundamentalist insurgency and brutality. “And that is why we see a nexus of operation between ISWAP, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. They work singularly, individually and they work collectively. I Know Ondo State has always been at the forefront of awareness.” Prof. Soyinka said. Responding, Akeredolu said the state will remain hugely indebted to him, adding that “It is a cause that he has dedicated his life to, and I thank God for his life. The state wants to appreciate you for finding time to come at this hour of grief.

