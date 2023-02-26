Nigeria Decides2023: Oyetola, Omisore Deliver LGs For Tinubu

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has delivered his local Government Areas for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.
Also, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore equally delivered his local government area for the APC Presidential candidate.
In the official results currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Boripe LG where Oyetola voted, APC polled total votes of 15,325, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 8,921 while Labour Party garnered 294 votes in the local government.
However, in Ife East Local Government Area, where Omisore voted, APC got total votes of 20,903, PDP scored 12,818 just while Labour Party 2422.
New Telegraph reports that the National Secretary of APC, Omisore hails from Ife East Local Government.
As of the time of filing this report, seven local Governments are still being expected.
Other LGAs announced so far by the INEC are as follow:
Presidential
Boluwaduro
APC 4566
LP 175
NNPP 03
PDP 6076
VALID VOTES 10912
INVALID 195
VOTES CAST 11107
IFEDAYO
APC 3610
LP 93
NNPP 03
PDP 5744
VALID VOTES 9498
INVALID 148
VOTES CAST 9,646
ILESA WEST
APC 9803
LP 1651
NNPP 26
PDP 10841
VALID VOTES 22825
INVALID 697
VOTES CAST 23522
ATAKUMOSA WEST
APC 5003
LP 355
NNPP 04
PDP 7078
VALID VOTES 12646
INVALID
VOTES CAST 13011
REGISTERED VOTER
36458
ACCREDITED VOTERS 13011
CANCELLATION IN TWO UNITS FOR OVER-VOTING AND VIOLENCE
REGISTERED VOTER 70581
IFE -North LG
Registered voters 58653
Accreditation 19608
APC. 7915
LP. 667
NNPP. 012
PDP. 9754
Ila local government
Registered voters 46,614
Accreditation. 23,067
APC. 9,841
LP. 230
NNPP 011
PDP. 12,334
Valid votes. 22,571
Invalid. 492
Votes cast. 23,063
Irepodun Local Government, Osun
Registered voters. 58,597
Accreditation. 25,825
APC. 10,437
LP. 210
NNPP. 013
PDP. 14,541
Valid votes. 25411
Invalid votes. 412
Total vote cast. 25,823
Oriade local government
Registered voters. 69,606
Accreditation. 28,897
APC. 11,745
LP. 677
NNPP. 010
PDP. 14,982
Valid votes. 27800
Invalid votes. 795
Total. 28595
Obokun local government
Registered voters 53,256
Accreditation. 23,299
APC. 8196
LP. 316
NNPP. 014
PDP. 14,084
Valid votes. 22,831
Invalid votes. 464
Total votes. 23,295
Ife-East local government
Registered voters. 114,363
Accredited voters. 39,514
APC. 20,903
LP. 2422
NNPP. 088
PDP. 12,818
Valid votes. 37385
Invalid votes. 2068
Total vote cast. 39,453
Ola-Oluwa local government
Registered voters. 37,134
Accredited voters. 16,345
APC. 7,355
LP. 142
NNPP. 039
PDP. 8,134
Valid votes. 15,829
Invalid votes. 510
Total votes cast. 16,339
Orolu local government
Registered voters. 39639
Accredited voters. 17,709
APC. 7720
LP. 197
NNPP. 013
PDP. 8,944
Valid votes. 17057
Invalid votes. 383
Total vote cast. 17,440
Atakumosa-East local government
Registered voters. 41,008
Accredited voters. 12,648
APC. 2,768
LP. 100
NNPP. 07
PDP. 9,405
Valid votes. 12,395
Invalid votes. 252
Total votes cast. 12,647
Osogbo Local Government
Registered voters. 142,371
Accredited voters. 52,810
APC. 28,474
LP. 2937
NNPP. 050
PDP. 19,085
Valid votes. 50,324
Invalid votes. 1483
Total vote cast. 52,807
Ede-South local government
Registered voters. 54,860
Accredited voters. 23147
APC. 5477
LP. 537
NNPP. 19
PDP. 16,142
Valid votes. 22,476
Invalid votes. 667
Total vote cast. 23,143
Odo-Otin local government
Registered voters. 66844
Accredited voters. 26,229
APC. 10,825
LP. 506
NNPP. 13
PDP. 14,098
Valid votes. 25,686
Invalid votes. 543
Total vote cast. 26,229
Egbedore local government
Registered voters. 53129
Accredited voters. 21,214
APC. 8536
LP. 1469
NNPP. 37
PDP. 10432
Valid votes. 20,733
Invalid votes. 470
Total vote cast. 21,203
Ife -South local government
Registered voters. 56693
Accredited voters. 20,960
APC. 9,555
LP. 554
NNPP. 30
PDP. 9765
Valid votes. 20,251
Invalid votes 703
Total votes cast. 20,954
Ilesa-East local government
Registered voters. 75155
Accredited voters. 22,313
APC. 9580
LP. 1350
NNPP. 24
PDP 10,089
Valid votes. 21505
Invalid votes. 808
Total vote cast. 22,313
Boripe local government
Registered voters. 69,527
Accredited voters. 25,533
APC. 15325
LP. 294
NNPP. 09
PDP. 8,921
Valid votes. 24863
Invalid votes. 670
Total votes cast. 25,533
Ayedire local government
Registered voters. 37,067
Accredited voters. 16,234
APC. 7,714
LP. 168
NNPP. 02
PDP. 8,015
Valid votes. 16018
Invalid votes. 210
Total votes cast. 16,228
Ife-Central local government
Registered voters. 113,196
Accredited voters. 35,692
APC. 19,362
LP. 3374
NNPP. 111
PDP. 10,777
Valid votes. 34331
Invalid votes. 1308
Total vote cast. 3563
Olorunda local government area
Registered voters. 104,662
Accredited voters. 40,108
APC. 21, 482
LP. 1,649
NNPP. 42
PDP. 14,674
Valid votes. 38,488
Invalid votes. 1094
Total vote cast. 39,582