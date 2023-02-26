2023 Elections Politics

#Nigeria Decides2023: Oyetola, Omisore Deliver LGs For Tinubu

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has delivered his local Government Areas for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Also, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore equally delivered his local government area for the APC Presidential candidate.

In the official results currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Boripe LG where Oyetola voted, APC polled total votes of 15,325, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 8,921 while Labour Party garnered 294 votes in the local government.

However, in Ife East Local Government Area, where Omisore voted, APC got total votes of 20,903, PDP scored 12,818 just while Labour Party 2422.

New Telegraph reports that the National Secretary of APC, Omisore hails from Ife East Local Government.

As of the time of filing this report, seven local Governments are still being expected.

Other LGAs announced so far by the INEC are as follow:

Presidential

Boluwaduro

APC 4566
LP 175
NNPP 03
PDP 6076

VALID VOTES 10912
INVALID 195

VOTES CAST 11107

IFEDAYO

APC 3610
LP 93
NNPP 03
PDP 5744

VALID VOTES 9498
INVALID 148

VOTES CAST 9,646

 

ILESA WEST

APC 9803

LP 1651

NNPP 26

PDP 10841

VALID VOTES 22825

INVALID 697

VOTES CAST 23522

ATAKUMOSA WEST

APC 5003

LP 355

NNPP 04

PDP 7078

VALID VOTES 12646

INVALID

VOTES CAST 13011

REGISTERED VOTER
36458

ACCREDITED VOTERS 13011

CANCELLATION IN TWO UNITS FOR OVER-VOTING AND VIOLENCE

REGISTERED VOTER 70581

IFE -North LG
Registered voters 58653
Accreditation 19608

APC. 7915
LP. 667
NNPP. 012
PDP. 9754

Ila local government
Registered voters 46,614
Accreditation. 23,067

APC. 9,841
LP. 230
NNPP 011
PDP. 12,334

Valid votes. 22,571
Invalid. 492
Votes cast. 23,063

Irepodun Local Government, Osun
Registered voters. 58,597
Accreditation. 25,825

APC. 10,437
LP. 210
NNPP. 013
PDP. 14,541

Valid votes. 25411
Invalid votes. 412
Total vote cast. 25,823

Oriade local government
Registered voters. 69,606
Accreditation. 28,897

APC. 11,745
LP. 677
NNPP. 010
PDP. 14,982

Valid votes. 27800
Invalid votes. 795
Total. 28595

Obokun local government
Registered voters 53,256
Accreditation. 23,299

APC. 8196
LP. 316
NNPP. 014
PDP. 14,084

Valid votes. 22,831
Invalid votes. 464
Total votes. 23,295

Ife-East local government
Registered voters. 114,363
Accredited voters. 39,514

APC. 20,903
LP. 2422
NNPP. 088
PDP. 12,818

Valid votes. 37385
Invalid votes. 2068
Total vote cast. 39,453

Ola-Oluwa local government
Registered voters. 37,134
Accredited voters. 16,345

APC. 7,355
LP. 142
NNPP. 039
PDP. 8,134

Valid votes. 15,829
Invalid votes. 510
Total votes cast. 16,339

Orolu local government
Registered voters. 39639
Accredited voters. 17,709

APC. 7720
LP. 197
NNPP. 013
PDP. 8,944

Valid votes. 17057
Invalid votes. 383
Total vote cast. 17,440

Atakumosa-East local government
Registered voters. 41,008
Accredited voters. 12,648

APC. 2,768
LP. 100
NNPP. 07
PDP. 9,405

Valid votes. 12,395
Invalid votes. 252
Total votes cast. 12,647

Osogbo Local Government
Registered voters. 142,371
Accredited voters. 52,810

APC. 28,474
LP. 2937
NNPP. 050
PDP. 19,085

Valid votes. 50,324
Invalid votes. 1483
Total vote cast. 52,807

Ede-South local government
Registered voters. 54,860
Accredited voters. 23147

APC. 5477
LP. 537
NNPP. 19
PDP. 16,142

Valid votes. 22,476
Invalid votes. 667
Total vote cast. 23,143

Odo-Otin local government
Registered voters. 66844
Accredited voters. 26,229

APC. 10,825
LP. 506
NNPP. 13
PDP. 14,098

Valid votes. 25,686
Invalid votes. 543
Total vote cast. 26,229

Egbedore local government
Registered voters. 53129
Accredited voters. 21,214

APC. 8536
LP. 1469
NNPP. 37
PDP. 10432

Valid votes. 20,733
Invalid votes. 470
Total vote cast. 21,203

Ife -South local government
Registered voters. 56693
Accredited voters. 20,960

APC. 9,555
LP. 554
NNPP. 30
PDP. 9765

Valid votes. 20,251
Invalid votes 703
Total votes cast. 20,954

Ilesa-East local government
Registered voters. 75155
Accredited voters. 22,313

APC. 9580
LP. 1350
NNPP. 24
PDP 10,089

Valid votes. 21505
Invalid votes. 808
Total vote cast. 22,313

Boripe local government
Registered voters. 69,527
Accredited voters. 25,533

APC. 15325
LP. 294
NNPP. 09
PDP. 8,921

Valid votes. 24863
Invalid votes. 670
Total votes cast. 25,533

Ayedire local government
Registered voters. 37,067
Accredited voters. 16,234

APC. 7,714
LP. 168
NNPP. 02
PDP. 8,015

Valid votes. 16018
Invalid votes. 210
Total votes cast. 16,228

 

Ife-Central local government
Registered voters. 113,196
Accredited voters. 35,692

APC. 19,362
LP. 3374
NNPP. 111
PDP. 10,777

Valid votes. 34331
Invalid votes. 1308
Total vote cast. 3563

Olorunda local government area
Registered voters. 104,662
Accredited voters. 40,108

APC. 21, 482
LP. 1,649
NNPP. 42
PDP. 14,674

Valid votes. 38,488
Invalid votes. 1094
Total vote cast. 39,582

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

