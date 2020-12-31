Nigeria defeats polio as coronavirus overwhelms health sector

As the year 2020 draws to a close today, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reviews events in the health sector within the yea

Majority of Nigerians that will witness the end of the year 2020 today, would certainly be in celebration mood. As it is with such cultural milestones, they would go religious, turning to their creator with thanksgiving. Also, for the serious minded and responsible individuals, it could be a time to assess where they are in terms of the previous targets they had set at the beginning of the year.

Similarly, with the new year 2021 being ushered in from tomorrow, concerned Nigerians will be appraising activities in the health sector in 2020 and asking what were achieved in concrete terms. A critical look at the country’s achievements in the last one year, especially in the health sector shows that there is cause for concern. Although, there may not be much in the sector to cheer about, defeating polio was an outstanding achievement for the country. Nigeria is the last African country to be declared free from wild polio, having accounted for more than half of all global cases less than a decade ago.

Polio usually affects children under five, sometimes leading to irreversible paralysis. Death can occur when breathing muscles are affected. Twenty-five years ago thousands of children in Africa were paralysed by the polio virus. Although, there is no cure but the polio vaccine can protect children for life.

The vaccination campaign in Nigeria involved a huge effort to reach remote and dangerous places under threat from militant violence and some health workers were killed in the process of vaccinating children. Polio is a virus which spreads from person to person, usually through contaminated water.

It can lead to paralysis by attacking the nervous system. Two out of three strains of wild polio virus have been eradicated worldwide. On Tuesday August 25, Nigeria was declared free of the last remaining strain of wild poliovirus.

The disease is now only found in Afghanistan and Pakistan. More than 95 per cent of Africa’s population has now been immunised. This was one of the conditions that the Africa Regional Certification Commission set before declaring the African continent free from wild polio. Although, getting the polio free certification this year was a huge success for the country, common conversations about care services in the health sector, is apparently associated with sadness and gloom, as many nationals have lost confidence in both the services rendered and in the system.

Brain drain

The brain drain of medical doctors and other care workers was common throughout the year 2020 and the majority of the medical professionals were no longer interested in practising their career in this country. As the migration of the local doctors continued unabated, the shortage of medical personnel in Nigeria was therefore not surprising. As for those medicare personnel that remained and work in Nigeria, they struggled on a daily basis to offer care to as many patients that visited hospitals. As a result, these doctors were over stretched and as such, failed to function optimally due to excessive workload.

Doctor-patient ratio

The quality of care delivery to patients in need of health services in the country during the year under review was under threat, as the doctor to patient ratio stood at one doctor to 6,000 patients as against one to 600 as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). By implication, the Nigeria health sector struggled to address the daunting public health challenges that continued to weaken the system: maternal and child health indices continued to remain dismal, there have been back to back outbreak of various infectious diseases in the last couple of years: Lassa fever, meningitis, measles, yellow fever, malaria, etc, and universal access to quality health care was still at the lowest ebb; primary healthcare centres (PHCs) that’s the cornerstone of healthcare, was in shambles due to acute shortage of personnel. Consequently, these situations affected healthcare delivery, patient satisfaction, increasing mortality and morbidity rates, and further weakened general health indices.

Medical tourism

Part of lack of patient confidence was seen in what played out in medical tourism, whereby every ‘Tom Dick and Harry’ jetted out to seek care in foreign countries for ailments as common as tooth care. This further left the country sapped economically as scarce foreign exchange that is supposed to boost the nation’s economy was gained by the nations providing the care abroad.

Coronavirus outbreak

The review of the health sector this year will be incomplete without mentioning the huge burden imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, the infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. The whole world has been facing the unprecedented coronavirus health crisis almost a year now. Over 81 million coronavirus cases have been reported and over 1.7 million people have died of COVID-19 worldwide. Increasing new COVID-19 cases also contributed to stretch facilities in Nigerian hospitals.

Similarly, the large number of deaths from COVID- 19 especially in foreign countries of the United States (U.S.), Britain, France, India, among others have contributed to make the disease the most dreaded in modern times.

Besides, its rapid infectious rate especially among health care workers impacted care provision negatively, resulting in patients needing critical and emergency care being rejected treatment over fear of contracting the virus from them. Although the initial lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, has been largely eased in the country, resulting in the opening up of businesses nationwide including care services are gradually returning to normal. As at Monday, December 28, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 84,811 coronavirus infections and stated that 12,190 were still active cases.

Deaths of care workers from COVID-19

At least 20 Nigerian doctors were killed last week after being infected by the coronavirus, according to media reports on Friday, December 25. ”For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week,” said the chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Enema Amodu, at a news conference. Many doctors do not have access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before attending to patients,exaccording to the report from the conference. More than 1,000 health workers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. “As of June 2, 812 health workers in Nigeria tested positive for COVID- 19, according to the Minister Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire. As of July, more than 10,000 health workers in 40 African countries were infected, according to information sourced from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Fake Drug Syndrome

There has been a plan in previous years to tackle the issue of fake drugs headlong, throughout the current year, the plan couldn’t be implemented. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said a total of 17 per cent of medicines in circulation in the country were fake.

The plan was to establish a national drug distribution policy in which drug distribution will be coordinated, aimed to address fake medicines as well ensure recall system. Although, the Federal Government with all stakeholders concluded plans to commence implementation of the national drug distribution policy on January 1, 2019. Sadly, throughout 2020, that plan to sanitise drug distribution, was not implemented.

“If this policy is in place it will help us to achieve our target result of ensuring safety of drugs in the system,” said Mrs. Adeniran Bolanle, former Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Lagos State.

While reacting to how the health sector fared in 2020, the Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori said it has grown from good to bad and retrogressively from bad to worse, adding that now, COVID-19 was showing how far worse it could be. “It is a combination of criminal neglect of the issues concerned with the health of the people, a lack of proactive forward planning tied to our increasing and uncontrolled population growth.”

Tomori is a foremost virologist and a former president of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS).According to the virologist, since the political class has alternative access to excellent healthcare overseas, they have nothing to worry about since they are well taken care of at the expense of the people.

While listing the pitfalls in the health sector this year, he attributed them to an uncaring political leadership that has pushed the health of Nigerians to the low human development index level.

Although the virologist lamented that he hardly saw any merit, he said, “We managed to stop the transmission of wild polio virus and saved our children from life disability.” While he noted that although, under-5 mortalities in the country have dropped, Tomori said, “but we still have one of the worst indices in the world. And what are you going to tell the parents of the children who died needlessly of preventable diseases?” However, he recommended, “We must take the health of our people as another security issue, as our socio-economy depends on a healthy population.

“With uncontrolled population and poor standard of healthcare, we will remain for a long time the poverty and sickness capital of the world.” According to him, improved funding and the accountability of funds would bring more vaccines to vaccinate our teeming childhood population, make access to healthcare more affordable and enhance our capacity to better detect, prevent and respond to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Similarly, he called for a more humane political leadership and a citizenry that knows it’s right and actively and vigorously demanded for its rights of which affordable and accessible healthcare is one.

On his part, Godwin Ogbonna who is the president of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), admitted that the Nigerian health system was a lot better in the sixties, early and late seventies, having been ranked 4th among the Commonwealth of nations, but noted that today, Nigeria is ranked 187 out of 191 nations of the world, placing it fourth from the rear, according to a recent ranking by the WHO, showing a serious retrogression.

Ogbonna noted that during the year under review, health sector budgetary provision was poor, contrasting with the 15 per cent recommendation by the African Union (AU) in 2002 in Abuja. He listed other challenges that the sector grappled with to include poor managerial or administrative lapses.

Ogbonna who is also the national vice chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), said, He listed other challenges as corruption in the system, availability of obsolete nonserviceable medical equipment, lack of motivation of the health workers, unhealthy professional rivalry among the health care professionals.

In addition, Ogbonna said problems that plagued the sector included incessant strike actions due to governments’ inability to implement agreement reached with the unions in the health sector, the brain drain of highly skilled professionals in search of greener pastures outside the country, among others.

On the way forward, the president of NUAHP advocated the exposition of the sector’s infrastructural and structural decays as well as the weaknesses in the health system. Furthermore, he called for the total overhaul and turn around, structurally and infrastructurally with adequate funding as well as the motivation of health care professionals, saying these could turn the table in the future.

