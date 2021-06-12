News

Nigeria democracy collapsing under Buhari, says PDP Chieftain, Wadak

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Patron of Professionals in PDP, Plateau State, Nde Isaac Wadak, said that democracy in Nigeria has collapsed under the nose of President Muhammadu Buhari. Wadak, who is a financial expert and former Permanent Secretary, Plateau State, disclosed this on Friday during an interaction with journalists in Jos. He said President Buhari has failed in his responsibility of protecting Nigerian citizens. “To be very honest with you all the structures that are expected of a democracy is failing in this country.

Democracy stands on three legs, the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary but as we speak the two legs are broken and only the executive that is working. “The legislator and the Judiciary are on strike demanding for their Independent until yesterday that the call off the strike. Secondly, all the deliverables that are expected under democracy that are clearly spelt out under constitution, known has been delivered. “Government is expected to take care of the well being and security of the people but they have failed. Look at the welfare aspect of the people, hardship is everywhere.

