Nigeria denies US’ religious freedom violation allegation

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has denied the allegation, by the United States, of engaging in systematic religious freedom violations.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, described the allegation as “a case of disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria.”
The statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, said: “Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution.
“Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions.”
He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard.

