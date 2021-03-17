Nigeria deports 64, repatriates 1,132 immigrants in 2020 – NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday said it has deported 64 irregular immigrants and repatriated 1,132 others in 2020, according to the 2020 Annual Report of the agency released by the service. Assistant Comptroller- General, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ms Bimbola Ojo, presented the report at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

According to Ojo, the develagency 3,112 Nigerians were refused departure from the country while 3,563 foreigners were denied entry into the country in the year under review due to COVID-19 pandemic. She said there was a sharp reduction in the movement of people into the country by land and air due to COVID-19-related border closures. “But through the sea borders, we discovered there was a huge rise in the number of immigrants.

“In 2019, 40,872 immigrants made their way to the country through the sea. The figure shot up to 213,116 immigrants in 2020. “This represents an increase of 13.5 per cent in 2020 compared to seven per cent in 2019. “Immigrants resorted to the sea borders due to closure of the air and land borders due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

