Nigeria derailed when it adopted Presidential system of govt, says Edebiri

A nationalist and elder statesman, Chief David Edebiri (Esogban of Benin), yesterday said Nigeria missed its way to development and progress when it adopted the American Presidential System of government, but not wholesomely. Edebiri made the revelation on the occasion of his 93rd birthday celebration and the unveiling of his three books- “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture”: “The life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” and “Immortalising our Heros Past: Nigerian Nationalists in Focus” in Benin City, Edo State. He said his mentor, Chief Anthony Enahoro, when he was alive invited him many times to ask “is this the Nigeria we fought for,” maintaining that those who fought for Nigerian independence did not fight for Nigeria for what they will gain from the system, but rather for the love of the country.

“My mentor, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, would invite me to his house and will ask, “Is this what we fought for?” “This is part of the questions he will ask before we start any discussion. “This is not the concept of the nationalists who fought for the independence of this country, we derailed long ago, when we suddenly threw away the parliamentary system of government and embraced the American Presidential System, but it was embraced haphazardly, because what we are doing today is neither American system, British system, nor Russian system. ‘‘Some of us have been agitating for a return of the parliamentary system of government. “If you want to adopt a country’s system of government, you adopt it wholesomely and not haphazardly. “Today, our judiciary is British and we are operating an American system.

“What we have is people going into politics for what you are to gain, that is not how it used to be. “We fought for this country so that we can be free not because we want to be senators.” Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof Chris E Ugolo, said the launching of the three books makes it 11 titles from the nonagenarian, concluding that he is still strong at 93 years. One of the sons of Edebiri, Comrade Tony Edebiri, said his father is a man that every member of the family looks up to, even at the age of 93 years. He said: “My father is a man that every one of us is looking up to, even at the age of 93 years; you can imagine that at 93 he is launching three books. “I mean at 93, you will think he is old and cannot see properly and cannot even write, but here he is presenting three books which is a rare thing. “I see him as a rare gem; people like him are not common. He didn’t go to any higher institution, he only attended Western Boys High School, but he has done more than those that went to the University.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...