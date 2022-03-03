Sports

Nigeria deserve World Cup ticket more than Ghana –Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has said his boys deserve a place at the World Cup in Qatar than the Black Stars of Ghana. With the two sides set to square off later this month, the coach who led Nigeria to a last 16 finish at the AFCON believes they are in a better position to qualify for the World Cup than their rivals.

“There is no doubt in my mind. I am a Nigerian, a full-blooded Nigerian, and if you asked me such a question, I think, without missing words, we deserve a place at the World Cup,” he told Ghanasportspagea. Ghana hosts the Super Eagles on March 25 in Cape Coast before traveling to Abuja for the second leg in four day’s time at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Despite being confident in his side, the former Super Eagles defender reiterated the game won’t be as easy as it seems. “It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well,” Eguavoen added. “We have mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it’s always tough, it’s always tight. But you see, it’s going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana). We will play everything we can to win the game, in fact, both games, but with no disrespect because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. We will just go and fight and try to win the game,” he stressed

 

