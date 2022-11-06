News

Nigeria deserves Permanent Seat in UN Security Council, says Gambari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has said that Nigeria deserved a Permanent Seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Gambari, who noted that Nigeria was projected to be the third most populated nation in the world after India and China by 2050, said this at the weekend while addressing members of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) on a learning visit to the State House.

According to a release by Patience Tilley-Gyado, Assistant Director, Information in the State House, Gambari said Nigeria could not be ignored in international affairs, considering its contributions to international peacekeeping and economic potential.

He also declared that Buhari would be remembered for leaving a legacy of free and fair elections as well as massive investments in infrastructure across the country adding that he had laid a solid foundation for youth empowerment.

On Nigeria’s quest for the expansion of the 15-member Security Council, Gambari, who has served as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Permanent Representative to the UN in New York and first Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to UN Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005), told the young people on excursion to the State House: “I think you are fortunate to be born a Nigerian. By the year 2050, according to UN statistics, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world after India and China.

”A country that is the third most populated in the world must remain united, strong and prosperous and cannot be ignored in international affairs.

”If you are the third most populous country in the world then the campaign for a Permanent Seat in the United National Security Council is one that we will find enormous support because you cannot ignore its people and potentials.”

 

