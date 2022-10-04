Nigeria desperately needs leaders with capacity to manage change, says Gbajabiamila

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has declared that: “Nigeria desperately needs leaders with the capacity and character to manage change”.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke in Abuja yesterday at the opening of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), a programme he initiated to build the next generation of Nigeria’s public sector leaders, also made a case for investing in building young people for leadership roles in governance. He explained that this would require building people, particularly young people, with knowledge of governance.

The Speaker said: “Whatever happens, Nigeria desperately needs leaders with the capacity and character to manage change. “The consequences of the changes happening in our world today will depend on how we respond, the decisions we make, and the ideas we choose to invest in.

“The quality of our decision-making in politics and governance will define the course of our country. Whether we achieve progress, prosperity, peace, and security for all our people depend entirely on the capacity andcompetenceof ourpolitical leadership.” He said equipping young people and involving them in governance remained the only way they would be committedtonation- buildingand sustain the development of democracy.

“This initiative is in line with his long lasting vision of mentoring the younger generation from his over twenty years’ experience in public service,” he said. The programme with the theme: “Youth Leadership and the Future of Democracy: Harnessing the Power of Young People in Nigeria”, will last for three weeks, with young participants from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gbajabiamilasaid: “Many young people are eager to make a change; they cannot change anything if they don’t understand and participate in the political and governance process. We aim to involve more young people and direct their energies into tangiblecontributionstogood governance and national development.”

Herecommendedthreeactionstobetakenimmediately, oneof whichistoconsistently include young people in the political and governance process. He said: “We do this by creating avenues for leadership development, as we are now trying to do with this Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI). It also requires creating opportunities for learning through actual practice ingovernmentpolicy-making and implementation.

“Nobody was born knowing how to manage a political party or run a government. You learn by being in the room, having a seat at the table and doing your best with every opportunity.”

Gbajabiamila said a second action was to continue to improve Nigeria’s electoral processes to accommodate new ideas and allow the results of elections to reflect the wishes of voters. He gave the third action as the “Urgent and overwhelming need to reform the approach to policy-making across all levels of government in Nigeria”.

Gbajabiamila said: “Young people are losing patience with the incrementalist approach we have long adopted and adhered to. They are looking for fundamental restructuring and outside-thebox thinking. Can you blame them?”

Speaking on the course composition of the LMI, Gbajabiamila told the participants that they would benefit from lectures, case studies, simulations, group discussions/assignments, listen to seasoned leaders in public service and gain practical experience in the workings of government through internships.

Gbajabiamila, who enjoined the participants to hold the opportunity the LMI provided jealously, called on them to take every aspect of the training seriously as they might become the policy or decision makers of Nigeria tomorrow.

