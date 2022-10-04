News Top Stories

Nigeria desperately needs leaders with capacity to manage change, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has declared that: “Nigeria desperately needs leaders with the capacity and character to manage change”.

 

Gbajabiamila, who spoke in Abuja yesterday at the opening of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), a programme he initiated to build the next generation of Nigeria’s public sector leaders, also made a case for investing in building young people for leadership roles in governance. He explained that this would require building people, particularly young people, with knowledge of governance.

The Speaker said: “Whatever happens, Nigeria desperately needs leaders with the capacity and character to manage change. “The consequences of the changes happening in our world today will depend on how we respond, the decisions we make, and the ideas we choose to invest in.

“The quality of our decision-making in politics and governance will define the course of our country. Whether we achieve progress, prosperity, peace, and security for all our people depend entirely on the capacity andcompetenceof ourpolitical leadership.” He said equipping young people and involving them in governance remained the only way they would be committedtonation- buildingand sustain the development of democracy.

“This initiative is in line with his long lasting vision of mentoring the younger generation from his over twenty years’ experience in public service,” he said. The programme with the theme: “Youth Leadership and the Future of Democracy: Harnessing the Power of Young People in Nigeria”, will last for three weeks, with young participants from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gbajabiamilasaid: “Many young people are eager to make a change; they cannot change anything if they don’t understand and participate in the political and governance process. We aim to involve more young people and direct their energies into tangiblecontributionstogood governance and national development.”

Herecommendedthreeactionstobetakenimmediately, oneof whichistoconsistently include young people in the political and governance process. He said: “We do this by creating avenues for leadership development, as we are now trying to do with this Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI). It also requires creating opportunities for learning through actual practice ingovernmentpolicy-making and implementation.

“Nobody was born knowing how to manage a political party or run a government. You learn by being in the room, having a seat at the table and doing your best with every opportunity.”

Gbajabiamila said a second action was to continue to improve Nigeria’s electoral processes to accommodate new ideas and allow the results of elections to reflect the wishes of voters. He gave the third action as the “Urgent and overwhelming need to reform the approach to policy-making across all levels of government in Nigeria”.

Gbajabiamila said: “Young people are losing patience with the incrementalist approach we have long adopted and adhered to. They are looking for fundamental restructuring and outside-thebox thinking. Can you blame them?”

Speaking on the course composition of the LMI, Gbajabiamila told the participants that they would benefit from lectures, case studies, simulations, group discussions/assignments, listen to seasoned leaders in public service and gain practical experience in the workings of government through internships.

Gbajabiamila, who enjoined the participants to hold the opportunity the LMI provided jealously, called on them to take every aspect of the training seriously as they might become the policy or decision makers of Nigeria tomorrow.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: Contractors laud governor over project funding

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, yesterday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work at some project sites in the state, charging the contractors to redouble efforts to deliver quality projects despite the rains. Ibanga said the state government had lived up to its part of agreement […]
News Top Stories

FBI foiled terror plot to kill George W Bush

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Islamic State sympathiser planned to murder former US President George W Bush but the plot was discovered by the FBI, US authorities have revealed. The suspect, a resident of Ohio, allegedly sought to have Iraqi operatives smuggled into the US from Mexico for the operation, reports the BBC. He is now in custody and […]
News

Court remands two for murder in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded two suspects for alleged murder. The two persons, Olaiya Tunde, 21, and Akinnuoye Festus, 24, were dragged before the court for killing one Pius Dada Omoniyi. The accused persons, who were said to have severed the head of the deceased, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica