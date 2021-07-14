News

Nigeria desperately needs paradigm shift in political ideology –Akeredolu

Posted on

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that the country is in desperate need of a paradigm shift in ideology of what political offices should be about. Akeredolu, who frowned at the manner at which politics devoid of ideology was being played in the country, emphasized that leadership must be embedded with traits that the youths can emulate. The governor stated this during the round-table discussion organised by the APC Ondo State Progressive Youth Stakeholders (ODPYS), at the International Cultural and Event Centre, The Dome, Akure, the state capital.

With the event tagged ‘Patriotic Partisanship; Driving an Agenda of Inclusion and Collective Growth’, Akeredolu advised the youths to show hunger for power and fight for it as it would not be offered to them on a platter of gold. “Nigeria is desperately in need of a paradigm shift in ideology of what political offices should be and birthing the new age of the Nigerian politician to focus primarily on the development of Nigeria and adding value to the social, economic, political and developmental facets of the country. “The realities of the #EndSARS episode have shown an overall frustra-tion of the youth and have revealed the failure of the government to effectively communicate its activities and actions to this critical section of our population in order to manage their expectations and ensure proper engagement of the general public,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman Planning Committee, Babajide Akeredolu disclosed the agenda of the Progressive Youth Stakeholders was not to dislodge the elders but to create awareness that youths were capable of making meaningful impact, while the National Youth Leader of APC, Ismael Ahmed urged the youths to ensure enormous participation in the affairs of the party at various levels. On his part, the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Engr Ade Adetimehin urged that for the youths to excel there must be a vision and mission of purpose.

Our Reporters

