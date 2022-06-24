Nigeria dominates latest world scrabble rankings

Nigeria is the number one scrabble-playing nation in the world based on the latest rankings made public on Wednesday by WESPA. In the latest rankings, three Nigerians are in the top 10, Eta Paul Karo ranked two with 2107 points, Wellington Jighere ranked three with 2099 points and Opeyemi Oloro five with 2054 points. Eta Paul Karo affectionately call the ‘Malaysian Prince’ is ranked second, just six points behind the World’s number one David Eldar of Australia with 2113 points.

Other Nigerians such as Chinedu Thorpe ranked 12, 2010 points, Dennis Ikekeregor ranked 13 with 2001 points, Olatunde Oduwole (15) 1991 points, Enoch Nwali (18) 1975 points and Oshevire Avwenagh (20) 1970 points also dominated the top 20 ratings. Nigeria leads the team rankings ahead of Australia.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), John Curtis said that the ranking of Nigeria as the world’s number was not achieved overnight. “Basically, we have a very active circuit, we play almost day in and day out and most of the top players are on top of their game. And that’s why anytime we go out for competitions we are always on top. Basically, our top rating is a product of hard work,” he stated. Curtis explained that Nigeria will continue to dominate the game of words because more competitions that will keep the players active in the circuit will be introduced very soon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...