Nigeria drawn against Germany, Chile and New Zealand at U17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been drawn in Group B with Germany, Chile and New Zealand as the pathway to glory to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India is revealed this Thursday.

Hosts India will play the opening match of the tournament against USA, joining Brazil and Morocco in Group A. Spain, who won the last edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018, were drawn in Group C, alongside Colombia, Mexico and China PR.

With less than four months to go now until the tournament kicks off in India, the future stars of the women’s game will take to the field at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India between 11 to 30 October across three Host Cities – Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

 

